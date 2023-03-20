Larsa Pippen, 48, Stuns In Backless Jumpsuit While Kissing Marcus Jordan, 32: Photos

Larsa Pippen looked incredible over the weekend as she grabbed dinner with her boyfriend of a few months, Marcus Jordan, and smooched him for all to see. The 48-year-old television personality and businesswoman stepped out with the 32-year-old son of retired basketball star Michael Jordan on Saturday night, March 18 in West Hollywood and shined in a black, skin-tight halter jumpsuit that fit her beautiful figure like a glove. She paired the suit with a small black purse and clear heels that were bedazzled with silver gems.

Per usual, the pair had no problem showing off their love and held hands as they walked to their parked vehicle. They also locked lips in front of the restaurant, with Michael holding his girlfriend by the waist. A photo of their passionate kiss can be seen here. Michael matched Larsa in an all-black ensemble of bleach-splattered jeans, a hoodie with the word “Gallery” emblazoned across it in black fabric, and a backward baseball cap. He wore white sneakers and accessorized with a silver watch.

The couple’s date night came just days after Larsa revealed on The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 reunion that she would “definitely change” her last name “for whomever” she marries in the future. Larsa was previously married to former NBA star Scottie Pippen, 57, between 1997 and 2021. Her and Marcus’ relationship has turned heads because Scottie played several seasons on the Chicago Bulls with Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan. However, Larsa claimed during the reunion that she barely knew the Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

“I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael,” she explained. “Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn’t like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them.”

Last month, the reality star defended their 16-year age gap during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. “I personally don’t really care what other people – I live my truth. I’m happy. We get along. I feel like [Marcus] is my best friend. We have a lot in common,” she said.

Larsa and Marcus were first spotted together in September grabbing dinner in Miami. Romance rumors flew after they continued to publicly see each other and even began holding hands when out and about. In January, their relationship was confirmed. “It is still casual and they’re having fun,” an insider told PEOPLE in January. “She’s trying her best to keep it quiet and not make a big deal out of it. They see each other at least a few times a week.”