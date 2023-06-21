Larsa Pippen, 48, & Marcus Jordan, 32, Reveal Whether They Want To Have Kids Together After Going Public

In news that would make fans of the '90s Chicago Bulls excited, a Jordan and a Pippen – Marcus and Larsa, specifically – share their thoughts if they want to have a kid.

Nearly a year after they first lit sparks at Rolling Loud,  Larsa Pippen – ex-wife of Scottie Pippen – and Marcus Jordan, the second-oldest son of Michael Jordan, spoke about whether or not they’ve considered starting a family together. “I think there’s [mostly] been conversations around it,” Marcus, 32, said on the June 20 episode of their podcast, Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan (h/t Entertainment Tonight.) The two haven’t gotten into specifics about kids, despite it being a frequent topic of conversation.

“When we go and we meet people, or I’m introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up,” he said when talking to Larsa, 48. “But I feel like we’ve never had a one-on-one, private conversation about having children,” he said.

“It’s one of those things where I think time will tell,” she added. “I feel like I’m happy, because I have four kids, and I feel like you don’t have kids, so basically it’d be a question for you. Because I’m really fulfilled with my four children.” However, later in the interview, she said she would “be open to having one more child.”

Larsa shares three sons (Scotty Pippen Jr, 22, Preston Pippen, 21, and Justin Pippen, 18) and a daughter (Sophia Pippen, 14) with her ex. Marcus doesn’t have any kids – at least, not in the traditional sense. “I’ve always viewed Trophy Room as my baby,” he said, referring to his boutique sneaker store based on his father’s trophy room. “I always wanted to establish my own name, outside of being Michael Jordan’s son. So for me, Trophy Room gave me that opportunity as my business. So I’ve always nurtured it and treated it as my child.”

“Now obviously, that’s not the same as having an actual baby, but it’s occupied all of my time,” he said. ” “Having a child was always so far out of my mind frame… but [recently] there’s definitely thoughts.”

A week before releasing the Jun. 20 episode of Separation Anxiety, Larsa spoke with Us Weekly and revealed what her kids think about her dating Marcus. ”  “[My kids], they love Marcus,” she said. “Like, they love him and I feel like we talk about the same things. So when I’m talking to my older son Scotty about basketball, Marcus is in on the conversation. [Then when I am] talking to my son Preston about fashion, Marcus has a clothing store — he has a boutique — so he chimes in. It is just an easy fit for our family.”

