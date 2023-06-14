Larsa Pippen Reveals How Her Kids & Ex Scottie Feel About Her Romance With Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen revealed what she and her ex-husband Scottie Pippen have talked about since their split, in a new interview.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 14, 2023 7:17PM EDT
Image Credit: NEMO / BACKGRID/Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Larsa Pippen, 48, talked about how her ex-husband Scottie Pippen, 57, and their kids, Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14, have reacted to her new romance with Marcus Jordan, 32, in a new interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday. The reality star admitted that her former spouse, whom she divorced in 2021, doesn’t ask her about her personal life, so he hasn’t had much to say about her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan. The doting parents only have discussions about their kids as they co-parent them.

“Once we broke up, I feel like I never asked [Scottie] about his personal life. He’s never asked me about my personal life,” Larsa told the outlet ​while she and Marcus promoted their  podcast “Separation Anxiety” on iHeartRadio. “I think the only conversations we’ve ever had after we broke up [were] really about our kids.”

Larsa during an outing with her kids and Scottie. (NEMO / BACKGRID)

Larsa’s children, on the other hand, have given Marcus, whom she started dating last year, a warm welcome. “[My kids], they love Marcus. Like, they love him and I feel like we talk about the same things,” she explained. “So when I’m talking to my older son Scotty about basketball, Marcus is in on the conversation. [Then when I am] talking to my son Preston about fashion, Marcus has a clothing store — he has a boutique — so he chimes in. It is just an easy fit for our family.”

Marcus also gave his take on his connection with Larsa’s kids. “I feel like her children are a little older in age. I feel like if you’re dating someone with younger kids, then maybe you need to instill your perspective on them in a different way,” he said. “But I feel like Larsa’s relationship with her children — she’s best friends with them. They talk every day. And so, it’s one of the things that I admire about her.”

Larsa and Marcus during a recent outing. (MEGA)

“For me, it’s more [like] I’m a fly on the wall. They have their conversations and wherever I can chime in that makes sense — I try to do so,” he added, about how he fits in with Larsa’s family. “But I think because we’re closer in age, I think that that we have a lot in common. I’m just happy that they’ve received me so well.”

