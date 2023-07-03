Michael Jordan Doesn’t Approve Of His Son Marcus, 32, Dating Larsa Pippen, 48, at All

The NBA legend replied 'no' when asked if he approved of the new romance during a dinner outing in Paris, France over the weekend.

July 3, 2023 6:23PM EDT
Michael Jordan, Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were seen together on the beach in Miami, making their relationship public.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan at Catch Steak LA.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan at Craig's in West Hollywood for Valentine's dinner on February 14, 2023.
Image Credit: SplashNews/MEGA

Michael Jordan, 60, may have admitted he doesn’t approve the relationship between his son Marcus Jordan, 32, and Larsa Pippen, 48, during a recent outing. The former professional basketball player was filmed leaving Matignon restaurant, where he enjoyed a dinner, in Paris, France on Sunday, and was asked by a photographer if he approved the new romance. “No,” he replied after laughing while getting in a vehicle, in a clip posted by TMZ. “You don’t approve?” the photographer asked again, and he appeared to shake his head no.

It’s unclear if Michael was joking or being serious, but his reaction the questions has been getting a lot of attention since many of his fans were wondering how he felt about Marcus‘ older girlfriend. However, his latest reaction seemed to go against what Larsa said on The Tamron Hall Show.  “I feel like, we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place,” she said when asked about the dynamic with Marcus and his family in Feb.

Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

Marcus and Larsa first sparked romance rumors in Sept., and the latter said they started out as friends after meeting at a Los Angeles party “four years ago.” Once their love story went public, the pairing received a lot of controversy online for a number of reasons, including their age difference and the fact that Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen and his former teammate Marcus’ dad Michael, are known for having their differences over the years. Despite the criticism, Larsa told Tamron Hall that their romance wasn’t planned and it just happened.

The lovebirds recently opened up about the possibility of having a family in the future and admitted there have been “conversations” about it.  Larsa is already the mother of four kids, including three sons, Scotty Pippen Jr, 22, Preston Pippen, 21, and Justin Pippen, 18, and a daughter, Sophia Pippen, 14, all of whom she shares with Scottie. “I think there’s [mostly] been conversations around it,” Marcus said about future kids on the June 20 episode of their podcast, Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan
Larsa and Marcus hold hands during a previous outing. (MEGA)

“When we go and we meet people, or I’m introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up,” he continued when talking to Larsa. “But I feel like we’ve never had a one-on-one, private conversation about having children.”

“It’s one of those things where I think time will tell,” Larsa replied. “I feel like I’m happy, because I have four kids, and I feel like you don’t have kids, so basically it’d be a question for you. Because I’m really fulfilled with my four children.”

