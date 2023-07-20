Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Pack On The PDA At Celebrity Golf Tournament: Photos

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan packed on the PDA on the golf course this week, showing they’re going strong despite Marcus’ father dissing their relationship earlier this month. Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 32, couldn’t keep their hands off each other on Thursday, July 19 at DJ Khaled‘s inaugural We the Best Foundation Golf Classic in Miami, Fla. Larsa rode a golf cart with Marcus as he partook in the competition, sneaking in hugs and kisses every chance she got.

They were caught kissing in the above image, and in another, Larsa stood on her tippy toes and hugged Marcus as he awaited his turn. The son of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan, looked pleased to have the support of his girlfriend. The sweet couple ended the day by cuddling up on a lounge chair on the rooftop of a skyscraper and taking in the Miami skyline, a photo of which Larsa shared on her Instagram Story.

Larsa also took to her Story on Friday to share her stoke about the tournament, panning the camera on her handsomely dressed beau and yelling, “Let’s go, baby!” before showing a cluster of golf carts around her. She also showed off her super long braid as she placed a loving arm around Marcus, who smiled and said, “Let’s go, baby!” In another clip she shared on her Story, Larsa explained that she “has the gear”, while her man has “the game.” She added, “We work together.” Couple goals, right?

The reality star and Marcus first met in 2019 through mutual friends, and were romantically linked in Sept. 2022 after they were seen having lunch together in Los Angeles. They were spotted on dinner dates several times afterward and went Instagram official in January.

They’ve received backlash for both their age difference and the fact that Larsa was once married to Scottie Pippen, the former teammate of Marcus’ father. Despite the online hate she has received, Larsa doesn’t value anyone’s opinion but hers and Marcus’. “I personally don’t really care what other people [think] – I live my truth. I’m happy. We get along. I feel like [Marcus] is my best friend. We have a lot in common,” she explained to Tamron Hall earlier this year.

Larsa also revealed she is open to marriage during the second part of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 reunion. “I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that’s for sure,” she said in March. It’s not clear if Larsa and Marcus have discussed marriage, but it’s certainly clear they have eyes only for each other.