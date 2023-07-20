Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Pack On The PDA At Celebrity Golf Tournament: Photos

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan kissed and hugged their way through a golf tournament in Miami this week. Check out their PDA here.

July 20, 2023 5:16PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Bikini-clad Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan go public with their relationship for the first time while strolling with arms entwined on the beach in Miami. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star showed off her curves in a black bikini while walking from the ocean with Jordan, the 31-year-old son of basketball legend Michael. Larsa, married for 23 years to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teammate Scotty Pippen, has previously said her and Marcus were simply ‘friends’. But on Sunday the loved-up couple were seen making out under a beach umbrella. They walked in front of other bathers with their arms around each other while soaking up the sun on South Beach. At one point, Marcus could be seen gently nuzzling Larsa’s shoulder. “I have a lot of friends," she was reported as saying a month ago. “I mean, I'm very social. I was married for 23 years. This is the time for me to really, like, hone in on my relationships, so that’s kind of what I’m doing." But it seems their relationship has moved on a notch since then. Larsa and ex-Scottie were married from 1997 to 2021 — finalizing their divorce in December, though they split three years earlier. They share four children — Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, and Justin, 17, and daughter Sophia, 14 — and remain close. 13 Nov 2022 Pictured: Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA917633_043.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - New couple Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan share a kiss while attending DJ Khaled Jumpman's event. Pictured: Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: 007 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: 007 / BACKGRID

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan packed on the PDA on the golf course this week, showing they’re going strong despite Marcus’ father dissing their relationship earlier this month. Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 32, couldn’t keep their hands off each other on Thursday, July 19 at DJ Khaled‘s inaugural We the Best Foundation Golf Classic in Miami, Fla. Larsa rode a golf cart with Marcus as he partook in the competition, sneaking in hugs and kisses every chance she got.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan kiss in a golf cart at their golf tournament on July 19, 2023 (Photo: 007 / BACKGRID)

They were caught kissing in the above image, and in another, Larsa stood on her tippy toes and hugged Marcus as he awaited his turn. The son of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan, looked pleased to have the support of his girlfriend. The sweet couple ended the day by cuddling up on a lounge chair on the rooftop of a skyscraper and taking in the Miami skyline, a photo of which Larsa shared on her Instagram Story.

Larsa Pippen gave Marcus Jordan some supportive PDA throughout the golf tournament in Miami (Photo: 007 / BACKGRID)

Larsa also took to her Story on Friday to share her stoke about the tournament, panning the camera on her handsomely dressed beau and yelling, “Let’s go, baby!” before showing a cluster of golf carts around her. She also showed off her super long braid as she placed a loving arm around Marcus, who smiled and said, “Let’s go, baby!” In another clip she shared on her Story, Larsa explained that she “has the gear”, while her man has “the game.” She added, “We work together.” Couple goals, right?

The reality star and Marcus first met in 2019 through mutual friends, and were romantically linked in Sept. 2022 after they were seen having lunch together in Los Angeles. They were spotted on dinner dates several times afterward and went Instagram official in January.

They’ve received backlash for both their age difference and the fact that Larsa was once married to Scottie Pippen, the former teammate of Marcus’ father. Despite the online hate she has received, Larsa doesn’t value anyone’s opinion but hers and Marcus’. “I personally don’t really care what other people [think] – I live my truth. I’m happy. We get along. I feel like [Marcus] is my best friend. We have a lot in common,” she explained to Tamron Hall earlier this year.

Larsa also revealed she is open to marriage during the second part of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 reunion. “I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that’s for sure,” she said in March. It’s not clear if Larsa and Marcus have discussed marriage, but it’s certainly clear they have eyes only for each other.

