Larsa Pippen Rocks Peach Lingerie For 49th Birthday & Jokes ‘I Don’t Know How To Act My Age’

Larsa Pippen looked gorgeous as she celebrated her 49th birthday on Thursday, July 6. The reality star shared a photo of herself, modeling some peach-colored lingerie on her Instagram. She gazed at the camera as she showed off the clothing set in profile, as well as a beautiful necklace and earrings. She seemed to be showing off the outfit on a bed as she posed for the shot.

In the caption, the Real Housewives of Miami star had a clever quip about her birthday, showing she’s happy to do whatever she likes. “Of course, I don’t know how to act my age. I’ve never been this age before,” she wrote, while including a birthday cake emoji.

Tons of friends and fans left Larsa sweet birthday messages, including her boyfriend Marcus Jordan, 32. “Happy Birthday, Beautiful,” he wrote with heart-eye and flaming heart emojis. He also shared tons of beautiful photos and videos of them together on his Instagram Story. He also revealed that he surprised her with a personalized balloon display and tons of flowers. “Happy birthday to my babygirl,” he wrote. “Happy birthday to my best friend and partner in crime. Love you, baby.”

Larsa’s birthday came just after Marcus‘ dad, NBA legend Michael Jordan said, “No,” when asked if he approved of their relationship in a video shared by TMZ. Michael famously played for the Chicago Bulls with Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen, but the two former players don’t have a very good relationship with one another. When Marcus and the RHOM star went public with their relationship, Larsa had said that she met with MJ and Juanita Vanoy (Marcus’ mom) after getting together with Marcus. “It’s not about my parents, or his parents. They’re all happy. Our whole family is fine. I feel it’s more about where I am and where he is. I feel like we’re in a great place,” she said in an interview on The Tamron Hall Show in March.

Larsa revealed that she and her ex-husband usually don’t discuss their personal lives outside of their children in a June interview with Us Weekly. “[My kids] love Marcus. Like, they love him and I feel like we talk about the same things. So when I’m talking to my older son Scotty about basketball, Marcus is in on the conversation. [Then when I am] talking to my son Preston about fashion, Marcus has a clothing store — he has a boutique — so he chimes in. It is just an easy fit for our family,” she said.