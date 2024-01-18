Larsa Pippen’s Kids: All About Her 4 Children With Scottie Pippen & What She’s Said About Having More

Larsa Pippen shares four incredible children with ex-husband Scottie Pippen, but the Real Housewives of Miami star might want to have more with Marcus Jordan! Recently, she acknowledged that she is open to possibly welcoming kids with Marcus during an interview on Barstool Sports’ “Chicks in the Office.”

“I feel like if I was to be with someone, like I am now, that didn’t have kids, I feel like if he wanted to have kids, I would be up for it,” Larsa said. “I love being a mom. That’s, like, my favorite title I’ve ever had.”

When the Bravolebrity was married to Scottie from 1997 to 2021, the former pair welcomed four kids.

Larsa and Marcus — Michael Jordan’s son — have not confirmed an engagement yet, but they have said that they plan on getting married sometime in the future. The duo went public with their relationship in January 2023. That June, the reality TV personality told Us Weekly that her children had welcomed Marcus into their family with open arms, noting that they “love” the basketball player.

“Like, they love him, and I feel like we talk about the same things,” Larsa said. “So, when I’m talking to my older son Scotty about basketball, Marcus is in on the conversation. [Then when I am] talking to my son Preston about fashion, Marcus has a clothing store — he has a boutique — so he chimes in. It is just an easy fit for our family.”

Find out more about Larsa’s children below!

Scotty Pippen Jr.

About three years after Larsa and Scottie tied the knot, they welcomed their first child, son Scotty Jr. Scotty played basketball at Tennessee’s Vanderbilt University. He reportedly played guard for the Commodores.

In 2021, Scotty was declared for the NBA draft, which his father was proud of, Scottie told PEOPLE in 2022.

“I think he’s done a lot of work on preparing himself for his journey,” Scottie told the publication. “I don’t know how far it’s going to take him, but he’s still got three years of eligibility if he decides to go back and get some more experience and develop some more.”

Preston Pippen

In 2002, Larsa gave birth to Preston. The Portland, Oregon-born Pippen kid played basketball in high school like his older brother. He tends to stay away from the public eye but occasionally shares social media videos and photos from his life.

Justin Pippen

Justin is Larsa and Scottie’s third child, who was born in 2005. In addition to playing high school basketball, Justin has also worked as a model alongside his sister, Sophia, for the True Faces of the World campaign.

Sophia Pippen

The youngest of the Pippen family was born in 2008, and Larsa and Scottie chose Kim Kardashian to be Sophia’s godmother. In 2018, Sophia appeared on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors for a brief stint.