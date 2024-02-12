Marcus Jordan Hangs With Dad Michael Jordan Amid Larsa Pippen Breakup Rumors

View gallery Image Credit: VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation

Marcus Jordan got some quality time with his dad Michael Jordan on Sunday, February 11. The former college basketball player, 33, posted a selfie of himself and his famous dad, 60, as rumors that he had split from his girlfriend of over a year Larsa Pippen, 49, surfaced. Both of the MJs looked like they were in good spirits, spending time together.

In the selfie, Marcus rocked a black top and matching cap, along with glasses and a silver chain. His dad sported a white t-shirt and a brown cap, as he smiled for the photo. He also set the photo to Drake’s song “First Person Shooter,” which features J. Cole. He also wrote “MJ^2” along with the photo, which means MJ to the second power in mathematical terms.

The photos came shortly after fans began to speculate that Marcus and Larsa had split when she unfollowed him on Instagram. The Real Housewives of Miami star also sparked fans’ interest when she shared a poll asking the yes or no question “Should your friends unfollow your ex.” Neither has confirmed their split, but they are expected to film the season 2 reunion for The Traitors in early March.

Marcus and Larsa began seeing each other in the summer of 2022. The couple initially kept their relationship mostly private, due to Michael’s rift from Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen, who he played with on the Chicago Bulls in the 90s. While the NBA great had initially expressed disapproval of the relationship, Marcus had later insisted that his dad was just being “playful” on their Separation Anxiety podcast.

Regardless of where Marcus and Larsa stand, it’s clear that Marcus is very close with his dad. When talking about wanting to marry Larsa, the former NCAA player had admitted that he wanted Michael to be the best man at the wedding in a Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast interview. “I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother’s wedding, so obviously, we’ll keep the tradition going, is my thoughts on it,” he said.