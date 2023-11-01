Marcus Jordan Wants His Dad Michael to Be His Best Man When He Marries Larsa Pippen

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Marcus Jordan confirmed he wants dad Michael Jordan to be his best man at his future wedding, even though the NBA legend previously said he doesn’t approve of his son dating Larsa Pippen. Marcus, 32, and Larsa, 49, recently went on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast and Marcus shared his hopes that Michael, 60, will be involved in the couple’s potential nuptials.

“I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother’s wedding, so obviously, we’ll keep the tradition going, is my thoughts on it,” Marcus shared. Like he said, Marcus was the best man when his famous father married Yvette Prieto in 2011.

However, Marcus did note on the podcast that even though he’s started to appear on Larsa’s Bravo reality show The Real Housewives of Miami, which returns for season 6 on November 1, he’s not sure he wants his wedding to be on television.

“We’re very private people, the Jordans, so if it was up to me, I think we’d do maybe multiple weddings,” he said. “One private for our family and friends, and then maybe there’s one that’s a little more public. But I guess time will tell.”

Marcus and Larsa confirmed their relationship in the beginning of 2023. Over the summer, Michael made headlines for his response to paparazzi asking whether or not he approved of the romance. “No,” the retired basketball player simply said. After Michael’s answer went public, Larsa admitted on her and Marcus’ podcast she was embarrassed by the coverage it received. Marcus, however, insisted his dad did approve of their romance and was just showing off a sense of humor at the time. “I didn’t think it was funny,” Larsa said. “I was like traumatized. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?’ People think I lied.”

On another episode of their podcast in August, Larsa speculated that Michael might not come to the couple’s wedding if they say “I do” on TV. The couple also shut down engagement rumors, though Michael did admit that they’ve “been discussing” getting engaged. “Not necessarily putting a lot of emphasis or priority on where or when, but we’ve definitely been discussing locations and time of year,” he said. “With the pictures of the ring going around, there was a little extra fuel on the fire.”