Larsa Pippen Doesn’t Think Marcus’ Dad Michael Jordan Would Come To Their Potential Wedding

Larsa Pippen, 49, doesn’t think Michael Jordan would attend her and his son Marcus Jordan‘s potential future wedding. The Real Housewives of Miami star talked about her thoughts on how the NBA legend would react if she and her 32-year-old beau planned on saying “I do,” after they addressed engagement rumors, in a new episode of their podcast, Separation Anxiety. “Do you think you would have a wedding on a reality show? I don’t think your parents would come,” Larsa said to Marcus, during the episode, which was titled “Venues, Rings, and Other Things!”

In addition to talking about Michael, Larsa and Marcus confirmed they’re not engaged, even though they sparked rumors that they were walking down the aisle after she was seen wearing a gorgeous diamond ring. “I was like I’m so excited, but no, we’re not engaged,” Larsa said before adding that Marcus “did give me a promise ring.”

“I just felt like it’s a tough question to answer. It’s something that we’ve been discussing a lot lately, not necessarily putting a lot of emphasis or priority on where or when, but we’ve definitely been discussing locations and time of year,” Marcus also said about their relationship status. “With the pictures of the ring going around, there was a little extra fuel on the fire.”

Larsa and Marcus’ discussion of a potential wedding comes after Michael made headlines for being asked what he thought about the couple’s relationship, which was confirmed in the beginning of 2023. “No,” he replied after paparazzi asked whether or not he approved the romance. It’s unclear if he was being serious or just joking, but it had people wondering whether or not the former professional athlete was a fan of his son’s love with the older star.

Shortly after Michael’s answer went public, Larsa admitted she was embarrassed by the coverage it received, during a July episode of her and Marcus’ podcast. Marcus, however, insisted his dad did approve of their romance and was just showing off a sense of humor at the time. “I didn’t think it was funny,” Larsa said. “I was like traumatized. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?’ People think I lied.”

Marcus went on to add that he thought Michael’s answer was “hilarious,” and quickly brushed off the coverage. “I know my dad, and I know—obviously, my whole family, we’re competitive. The Jordans, part of our DNA is to talk s**t, and it gets us going, gets us motivated,” he said. “I thought, he’s playing. He’s being joking. He’s laughing. He’s just being playful, maybe lit.”