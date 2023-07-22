Michael Jordan & Wife Yvette Prieto Soak Up Sun On Yacht Vacation In Sardinia: Photos

The NBA legend was enjoying food as he and his spouse wore casual outfits and took in the views of summer.

July 22, 2023 4:57PM EDT
Chicago Bulls Guard Michael Jordan catches his breath during the second quarter of his comeback game against the Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis, In. Jordan played 43 minutes in the 103-96 overtime loss to the Pacers Michael Jordan 1995, Indianapolis, USA
*EXCLUSIVE* SARDINIA, ITALY - The American Basketball Legend Michael Jordan pictured with his wife, the American model Yvette Prieto taking in the European heatwave during their sun-soaked holiday in Sardinia. As Italy baked in over 40-degree heat, 60-year-old Michael and 44-year-old Yvette chilled out on his luxury yacht as they enjoyed a little fine dining with a bite to eat together as Yvette showed off her sexy little physique in a baby blue sports top and leggings. **SHOT ON 07/18/2023**
Michael Jordan, 60, and his wife Yvette Prieto, 44, looked relaxed and happy during their vacation in Sardinia this week. The former professional basketball player and the beauty were photographed spending time on a yacht under the sun as they enjoyed food and some relaxation. They wore summer-friendly clothing, including a gray T-shirt, blue and white shorts, and a white bucket hat for Michael, and a light blue tank top and matching leggings for Yvette.

Michael Jordan, Yvette Prieto
Michael and Yvette in Sardinia. (FREZZA LA FATA – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

The former Chicago Bulls star was sitting down with a plate of food on a plate and coffee mug in front of him at one point, and appeared to be eating. He also wore sunglasses to help keep the sun out of his eyes as he also sat back and relaxed. Yvette seemed to be putting stuff on the table and walking around somewhat.

Michael Jordan, Yvette Prieto
Another photo of the couple with their kids during their vacation. (FREZZA LA FATA – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

Before their latest vacation photos were released, other Italy photos were published earlier this month. The lovebirds have been on the family getaway for a few weeks and seem to be having a great time. On July 6, Michael wore a black T-shirt and khaki shorts as well as the same white bucket hat, while Yvette wore a white button-down top over an orange bikini top and white shorts.

Yvette also got attention back in May when she was seen showing off her fit figure in a green bikini under an open white top in Mexico. She also had her long hair up and added sunglasses to her look as she walked around an outdoor area with a lounge chair close by. She and Michael were vacationing in Los Cabos with their kids during the outing.

Michael and Yvette share nine-year-old twin daughters Victoria and Ysabel together. Michael is also the father of three other children, including sons Jeffrey and Marcus, and daughter Jasmine. Marcus has recently been in the headlines due to his relationship with Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife Larsa Pippen, and his dad was recently asked by TMZ if he approved of their romance. “No,” he responded after a chuckle.

