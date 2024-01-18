Larsa Pippen Says ‘The Traitors’ Cast Was ‘Not Happy’ She Got to Compete with BF Marcus Jordan (Exclusive)

Larsa Pippen put up an impressive fight on season 2 of The Traitors, but she was ultimately banished by the majority of the cast who incorrectly believed she was a Traitor during episode 4. Larsa, 49, was eliminated after her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, was “murdered” by the real Traitors, Dan Gheesling, Parvati Shallow, and Phaedra Parks, because of the threat they posed as a couple.

“We knew people were not going to be happy about that,” Larsa told Hollywood Life in an exclusive interview regarding the cast’s reaction to her and Marcus, 33, being on the show together.

“And I also feel like people gave us way too much credit,” the Real Housewives of Miami star added. “People thought we were going to have each other’s backs. But at the same time, we went into the game knowing it was an individual game. We knew that we’re gonna go in there, and if you’re a Traitor, or if I’m a Traitor, we’re gonna have to do what we have to do.”

Marcus, who was eliminated on episode 3, acknowledged that he and Larsa were going to be on everyone else’s radars since they were the only couple on the season.

“I feel like we came into the game with a target on our back,” Michael Jordan‘s son said, “just because we were there as significant others, and everyone else wished they had their significant other.”

Larsa revealed that it was Marcus who got the initial offer to appear on the Peacock series, and when her managers informed her of the opportunity, the lovebirds decided to take the journey to Scotland together.

“For me, I’m not used to doing shows that are competitive like that and so physical,” Larsa noted. “I was kind of scared to do it — and Marcus was super excited. He’s like, ‘It’s gonna be great. We’re gonna kill it.’ He was looking forward to the super physical and the games and the challenges, and I feel like I was more excited about the roundtable and just seeing the behind-the-scenes of how everybody was going to be moving and just trying to gauge what everyone was thinking.”

Larsa also confirmed she was into aligning with the other Real Housewives stars on the show — Phaedra, Tamra Judge, and Sheree Whitfield — in hopes that they’d all make it far together.

“I definitely went into it thinking we would have some type of camaraderie,” she said. “I wanted to cheer for them. I personally wanted to see them win and make it to the very end.”

New episodes of The Traitors release Thursdays at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET on Peacock.