Larsa Pippen Reveals She & Marcus Jordan Have Sex 5 Times a Night in Steamy Interview

Larsa Pippen admitted that she and her boyfriend Marcus Jordan have a very active sex life during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, July 10. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, revealed that she and her beau, 33, have sex multiple times a night, which Marcus confirmed.

Host Andy Cohen had asked Larsa to speak about past comments she had made about having sex multiple times a night with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen (who had played basketball alongside Marcus’ dad Michael Jordan) during the RHOM season 5 reunion. Marcus was standing behind her, and Larsa admitted that they’re spending a lot of time in the bedroom. “That’s facts, but I also have sex five times a night with the love of my life,” she said on WWHL.

Andy was a little surprised, and he asked, “Is that to completion?” Marcus said yes, but Andy reiterated his question. Marcus assured that he’s definitely able to keep up with his girlfriend’s sex drive. “I’m very competitive, so I like to stay ready,” the NBA star’s son said. “Especially with Larsa as my partner, absolutely.”

Larsa and Marcus have been dating since 2022, shortly after her divorce from Scottie was finalized. Since the pair have been together, they’ve shared many details about their relationship and future plans. Back in December, they revealed that an engagement is “in the works” in an interview with People. The reality star said that they’d been “looking at rings,” and she said that she trusts her boyfriend’s judgment. “I feel like Marcus has got great taste, and I feel like I know that he’s not going to disappoint us,” she said.

The couple also co-host the Separation Anxiety podcast, and they addressed engagement rumors after Larsa was seen with a diamond ring in August, which was revealed to be a promise ring. Even though they’re not engaged, Marcus did reveal that they are already taking some steps towards marriage. “First topic is: Marcus is looking for a wedding venue. So, we were at dinner the other night, and paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way. I told [them] that we’re looking for a location, and that it’s in the works,” he said on the podcast.