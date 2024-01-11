 Larsa Pippen Reveals She and Marcus Jordan Have Sex 5 Times a Night – Hollywood Life

Larsa Pippen Reveals She & Marcus Jordan Have Sex 5 Times a Night in Steamy Interview

'The Real Housewives of Miami' star had previously said that she and her ex-husband Scottie Pippen had regularly had sex four times a night.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 11, 2024 1:13PM EST
marcus jordan, larsa pippen
View gallery
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - New couple Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan share a kiss while attending DJ Khaled Jumpman's event. Pictured: Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: 007 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - New couple Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan share a kiss while attending DJ Khaled Jumpman's event. Pictured: Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: 007 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen rocks a sparkly minidress as she arrives to celebrate her 49th birthday with boyfriend Marcus Jordan in Miami Beach. The couple were seen at celebrity hotspot Carbone on Thursday evening as the 'Real Housewives of Miami' star turned heads in the slinky gold, silver and magenta toned outfit. She wore her hair in ultra long mermaid style waves and added silver accessories. Her 32-year-old beau wore a colorful shirt showing off his arm tattoos and chunky jewelry. The duo were joined by Larsa's reality TV co-star Lisa Hochstein and her entrepreneur boyfriend Jody Glidden. She strode up to the glamorous venue in a ruched, figure hugging number and sky high stilettos. 06 Jul 2023 Pictured: Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1004526_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: CraSH/Shutterstock

Larsa Pippen admitted that she and her boyfriend Marcus Jordan have a very active sex life during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, July 10. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, revealed that she and her beau, 33, have sex multiple times a night, which Marcus confirmed.

Host Andy Cohen had asked Larsa to speak about past comments she had made about having sex multiple times a night with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen (who had played basketball alongside Marcus’ dad Michael Jordan) during the RHOM season 5 reunion. Marcus was standing behind her, and Larsa admitted that they’re spending a lot of time in the bedroom. “That’s facts, but I also have sex five times a night with the love of my life,” she said on WWHL.

Andy was a little surprised, and he asked, “Is that to completion?” Marcus said yes, but Andy reiterated his question. Marcus assured that he’s definitely able to keep up with his girlfriend’s sex drive. “I’m very competitive, so I like to stay ready,” the NBA star’s son said. “Especially with Larsa as my partner, absolutely.”

Shane Drummond/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Larsa and Marcus have been dating since 2022, shortly after her divorce from Scottie was finalized. Since the pair have been together, they’ve shared many details about their relationship and future plans. Back in December, they revealed that an engagement is “in the works” in an interview with PeopleThe reality star said that they’d been “looking at rings,” and she said that she trusts her boyfriend’s judgment. “I feel like Marcus has got great taste, and I feel like I know that he’s not going to disappoint us,” she said.

The couple also co-host the Separation Anxiety podcast, and they addressed engagement rumors after Larsa was seen with a diamond ring in August, which was revealed to be a promise ring. Even though they’re not engaged, Marcus did reveal that they are already taking some steps towards marriage. “First topic is: Marcus is looking for a wedding venue. So, we were at dinner the other night, and paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way. I told [them] that we’re looking for a location, and that it’s in the works,” he said on the podcast.

ad