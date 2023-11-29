Larsa Pippen Shows off Glittering Diamond Ring on Her Wedding Finger Amid Marcus Jordan Romance

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Larsa Pippen, 49, and Marcus Jordan, 32, seem to be going strong with their latest public appearance together. The Real Housewives of Miami star showed off an impressive new diamond ring on her left hand ring finger when she and the son of Michael Jordan attended a DirectTV event at Kathy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday. The lovebirds posed for PDA-filled photos together and looked smitten.

She wore a long-sleeved sparkly silver dress and had her long hair down at the party. Marcus wore a dark gray blazer over a white button-down shirt and matching dark gray pants. He also accessorized with black framed glasses.

Larsa and Marcus’ latest public appearance together comes after the former admitted she felt “embarrassed” and “traumatized” by Marcus’ dad Michael because he doesn’t approve of their relationship, which began in September 2022, on an episode of the Separation Anxiety podcast in July. The NBA legend was approached on the street and asked about whether or not he approves of the romance in July, and he replied, “No.”

Despite Michael’s apparent stance, Marcus recently revealed he’d love for his father to be his best man at his and Larsa’s potential nuptials in the future. “I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother’s wedding, so obviously, we’ll keep the tradition going, is my thoughts on it,” he shared on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast.

Marcus also said that even though he’s appeared on Larsa’s reality show, RHOM, he doesn’t want their wedding to be on television. “We’re very private people, the Jordans, so if it was up to me, I think we’d do maybe multiple weddings,” he said. “One private for our family and friends, and then maybe there’s one that’s a little more public. But I guess time will tell.”

Before Larsa was romantically involved with Marcus, she was married to former NBA player Scottie Pippen from 1997 until 2021.