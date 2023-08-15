Larsa Pippen Cozies Up To Marcus Jordan On Yacht While Wearing Thong Bikini

Larsa Pippen, 49, and Marcus Jordan, 32, are continuing to prove the haters wrong by showing off their unlikely romance. On Aug. 15, the posted a joint image on Instagram that showed them lounging on the front of a boat. In the pic, Marcus is soaking up the sun while on his back, and Larsa is facing him on her stomach, showing off the backside of her thong bikini. “Riding waves, living life,” read the photo’s caption.

Larsa’s black bikini featured straps across her midsection. She had her hair pulled back in a ponytail to beat the heat and was wearing sunglasses to block out the sun. In another image from their summer getaway, Larsa posed in front of the water while wearing a white bikini, as well.

It’s been nearly a year since Larsa and Marcus were first romantically linked. News of their rumored relationship shocked fans due to their 17 year age difference. Plus, there’s the fact that Marcus is Michael Jordan’s son, and Michael has had a lot of ups and downs with Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, over the years.

Despite multiple public sightings over the next several months, though, Larsa and Marcus did not verbally confirm their relationship. In December 2022, Larsa insisted that she and Marcus were just “friends,” which led to confusion when they were photographed holding hands just weeks later. By the end of January, they had become Instagram official.

“I live my truth,” Larsa said during a March. 2023 interview with Tamron Hall. “I’m happy. We get along. I feel like he’s my best friend. We have a lot in common.” She also said that “age doesn’t really determine your level of maturity,” confirming that the age gap with Marcus did not bother her.

One person who doesn’t appear to approve of the romance, though, is Michael. Earlier this month, Larsa admitted that she hasn’t even hung out with the former NBA star since she started dating the 32-year-old. “I feel like it’s probably awkward for them, for my ex and [Michael],” she admitted. “I get it. I’m not crazy, I understand it’s different for them.” Michael also flat-out said in July that he did not approve of the relationship.