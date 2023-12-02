Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Reveal Engagement is ‘In the Works’ After She Shows Off Diamond Ring

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Larsa Pippen, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 32, plan to head down the aisle soon. The Real Housewives of Miami star and son of Michael Jordan showed up to iHeartRadio’s 2023 Jingle Ball event on Friday night, and were interviewed on the carpet about the status of their romance. When asked by PEOPLE whether or not an engagement is happening in the near future, they admitted it’s definitely on their minds.

“It’s in the works,” Marcus told the outlet. “I feel like we’ve been looking at rings,” Larsa added, before Marcus replied with, “We’ve definitely been shopping. That’s for sure.”

Although they didn’t give any specific date or wedding details, Larsa said she is sure it will be the perfect moment. “I’m excited,” she admitted. “I feel like Marcus has got great taste, and I feel like I know that he’s not going to disappoint us.”

In addition to the engagement talk, Larsa and Marcus mentioned working together on their podcast, Separation Anxiety. “I think it’s the best,” Marcus said. “I’m working every day with my best friend, and I feel like separation anxiety is a real thing for us. So the more time we spend together, the better.”

Larsa and Marcus’ latest comments about a future engagement and their podcast come just a few days after engagement rumors started when the former showed off a diamond ring on her left hand ring finger during a DirectTV event. The couple flaunted PDA while posing on the red carpet of the event and looked so in love with each other. They were dressed to impress, and Larsa even put her left hand up at one point, so photographers could get a better view of the eye-catching piece of jewelry.

It’s unknown if Larsa and Marcus will announce their engagement to the public when it happens, but Marcus previously admitted they like to keep their romance, which started in September 2022, private. “We’re very private people, the Jordans, so if it was up to me, I think we’d do maybe multiple weddings,” he said on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast. “One private for our family and friends, and then maybe there’s one that’s a little more public. But I guess time will tell.”