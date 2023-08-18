‘RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Teases Major ‘Disagreement’ At The Reunion That Will ‘Shock Everyone’ (Exclusive)

The peaches brought their A game to the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 reunion, according to Sheree Whitfield. Sheree told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that there was plenty of drama when the cast sat down with Andy Cohen on July 27 for the reunion that will air in September. “I will say that, the OG did have to check some people,” Sheree said. “But it was really good. It was a good reunion. I think everyone was able to get some things off their chest, as we should.”

Sheree teased more drama between some of the ladies at the reunion that the fans won’t see coming. “[There was] a little disagreement that’s going to shock everyone. It’s going to turn some…alliances,” Sheree said.

So, who is Sheree talking about? She might be hinting at the evolving drama between Kandi Burruss and Drew Sidora over the rumor that Drew made out with Latoya Ali during season 13. Drew’s denied that ever happened and Kandi hasn’t appreciated her friend calling her a liar.

Sheree also confirmed to HL that somebody on the RHOA cast brought a “super shady receipt” to the reunion. Andy Cohen previously teased the mysterious receipt when he had Marlo Hampton on Watch What Happens Live on August 6.

“A super shady receipt that is beyond — probably the shadiest thing, like Andy said,” Sheree told us in her interview. “The shadiest receipt ever in Housewives history. I can’t wait for you guys to see that.”

Season 15 of RHOA has been divided, with Sheree, Marlo and Sanya Richards Ross on one side, and Kandi, Drew, and Kenya Burruss on the other. Sheree admitted that she felt the divide while the women were filming the season — but she doesn’t feel that she should be blamed for where her loyalties lie.

“For me, it’s mainly because none of the other girls really care for Marlo. I’m cool with Marlo. So I’m not gonna be not cool with Marlo because you’re not cool with Marlo,” the SHE By Sheree founder explained. “And I think that’s what the divide was. It was so obvious, even so much so where they’re speaking for each other. It just got really crazy. We’re all adults, and I hear people say sometimes, ‘You picked the wrong team.’ We’re adults. We’re not in middle school. I’m team me, honey.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8pm ET on Bravo.