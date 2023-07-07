‘RHOA’ Midseason Trailer: Drew Sidora Is Accused Of Cheating On Ralph Pittman With A Woman

The midseason tease for The Real Housewives of Atlanta is here, and it’s wild. The trailer, which will air after the upcoming July 9 episode, starts with Drew Sidora filming her “sex scenes” for Todd Tucker‘s new movie. Before starting, she says she’s “nervous”, but once she gets in front of the camera she starts “acting her ass off,” according to Todd. You can see her moaning and enjoying her time under the sheets with female co-star. But is it more than just acting?

As the two minute and twenty second clip plays on, we see footage of the ladies traveling, Kenya Moore discussing plans for having another baby with ex Marc Daly, and Sanya Richards-Ross seemingly revealing that she’s pregnant — much to the delight of her husband, Aaron Ross. But things really get spicy when Ralph Pittman threatens Drew with a divorce.

It’s not clear why he’s upset with Drew until the ladies start speculating about her relationship with someone other than Ralph. Kandi Burruss says she saw “a kiss”, but when Ralph asks Drew if she kissed this mystery person, she said it was part of her “work”. It’s not clear if everyone’s talking about her co-star at this point, but then Sheree Whitfield says, “[Drew] was cheating with a well-known basketball player — that’s what the streets are saying.” And as she says that, headlines speculating about Drew’s alleged affair with Ty Young appear on the screen.

Then, when a producer asks Drew, “Who is Ty?”, she says, “I don’t know what I can say and not say.” Then we see her hugging Ty, and Marlo Hampton claiming she “videotaped” Drew kissing a woman. Again, we don’t know if Marlo is talking about Ty or not. Either way, there’s a lot of speculation surrounding Drew and Ralph’s split, and what caused it — everyone is shook.

Want more? Watch the fuller teaser trailer above! New episodes of RHOA airs Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.