Kenya Moore Shares Bikini Pics From Tropical Vacation With Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker: ’Twerk N Turks’

Kicking off the summer season just right! While The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s 15th season is in full swing, co-stars Kandi Burruss, 47, and Kenya Moore, 52, are living it up with a tropical vacation on the Turks and Caicos Islands. The 52-year-old took to Instagram on May 25 to share a series of sexy photos of her and her bestie in their bikinis. “The things we talked about on this yacht! @kandi and @todd167 thank you for an amazing trip. Whew the bar has been raised! #kandtwerksnturks #thechocolates,” she captioned the fun post.

Soon after the TV personality shared the swimsuit photos, many of her 2.2 million followers took to the comments to react to their stunning looks. “This friendship better NEVER end,” one admirer quipped, while a second added, “Happiness looks beautiful on you Kenya. Kandi looking good as always.” The 47-year-old joined in on the comments and penned a sweet message to her dear friend. “We had so much fun!!!!! I’m so glad you came!”, Kandi wrote.

As Kenya mentioned, the ladies were joined by Kandi’s husband, Todd Tucker, who also shared plenty of content from their tropical vacation. On May 20, notably three days after Kandi’s birthday, he shared a video of the group jet skiing off the to the middle of the ocean to visit an abandoned ship. “I made it to the shipwreck thanks to @CHAMPS_Jetskis649 for coming through with the jet skis,” he captioned the clip. The next day he shared a video of his wife and her friends on a yacht enjoying the day out at sea. “Random Turks fun! #kanditwerksnturks,” Todd captioned the post.

Later on May 23, Kandi shared a hilarious video of her falling off a floatie and into the ocean while doing a professional photoshoot. “Call me @goldiehawn because I went OVERBOARD!”, her caption of the video began. “Im so clumsy!!!! #howitstartedvshowitsgoing #KandiTwerksNTurks @peacheschin why did you have to say ‘Dont Fall Out The Canoe’?!!!” In the video, the birthday gal rocked a stunning white bikini, as she posed on a translucent pool floatie in the ocean. Although she fell into the water, the proud mom noted she was “feeling good” and “looking good.”

One of Kandi’s other post about the trip included an emotional caption about celebrating life with her close friends. “What I value most in life is creating memories that I’ll always remember with the people I’ll never forget,” she captioned the video with her friends all in bikinis. Kandi has been a star on the RHOA since Season 2, which premiered in 2009. Kenya, for her part, joined the hit Bravo reality series in 2012 when the show was on its fifth season. Fans can catch the next episode of RHOA on May 28.