‘RHOA’s Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage While Filming Season 15

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Sanya Richards-Ross, 38, revealed during a Jul. 27 interview with PEOPLE, that she suffered a miscarriage amid filming Season 15 of the hit Bravo series. The somber news comes just a few weeks after the mid-season trailer revealed that she was expecting her second child with her husband, Aaron Ross. “It was very traumatic,” she told the outlet of her miscarriage, which took place two months after she found out she was expecting.

“I was in New York and had a really bad miscarriage. I had to go to the hospital. I had to have a blood transfusion, Sanya explained. “It was very, very, very scary.” The 38-year-old went on to add that the experience was extremely “difficult,” since she was excited about the pregnancy. “You already opened your heart to becoming a mom, so it was awful,” she said. “Even just talking about it… it really was a difficult time.”

While filming Season 15, the former track and field athlete and Aaron found out that they were expecting their second child. The cameras were rolling and documented their journey to conceive their second child, however, it’s unclear if the miscarriage and the emotional aftermath was filmed. Despite this, Sanya told the mag that she was “skeptical” to try to expand her family. The two are already parents to a son, Aaron Jermaine, soon-to-be 6.

“Don’t get me wrong, Aaron and I, we loved being parents,” she shared. “But all these years in, we had just gotten into a good rhythm where we finally figured out how we wanted to parent. We had that balance where we were communicating well again, I was finally working again… And so I was skeptical about having another child.” The brunette beauty added that, the miscarriage “put everything in perspective,” for her and her family.

“I didn’t realize until then how much I really wanted to become a mom again and how much of a blessing it is to be a mom. And I was like, ‘You know what? It’s family first, and all the other things that I love — which is work and all that stuff, it’s second,” she explained. “I know if I do this, if I focus on my family, all those things will come.'” One month after the miscarriage, Sanya was delighted to discover she was pregnant once more.

“At my age, it’s considered a geriatric pregnancy, so I was nervous that the window has started to close. And after the miscarriage, I wasn’t ready to go through something like that again — that physical, mental, and emotional pain,” she went on to share with the outlet. “But my doctor assure me that everything looks good, and sure enough, it worked.” Her baby is set to arrive just in time for the holiday season and is due on Dec. 25, 2023.

“It’s going to be the best Christmas gift ever,” the proud mom gushed. “But I just couldn’t be happier and more clear about. I know I can do this. I’ve done it before. I have the support. I know what to expect. I’m so ready to meet this little one.” When she and her husband told their son that they had lost their baby, he “fell to his knees, and he was crying,” but was later, “over the moon,” to find out his mom was expecting once more. Sanya teased that she might announce the baby’s sex during the RHOA reunion, which began filming on Jul. 27.