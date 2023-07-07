RHOA’s Sanya Richards-Ross Pregnant & Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Aaron

Congratulations are in order for Sanya Richards-Ross! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, is expecting her second baby with her husband, Aaron Ross. Sanya revealed the exciting news on Friday, July 7 when the RHOA Season 15 mid-season trailer dropped. The trailer, which can be seen below, shows Sanya handing her surprised husband a positive pregnancy test. After Aaron, 40, asks if it’s real, the trailer cuts to Sanya jumping up and down and yelling, “I’m pregnant!”

Sanya has not yet shared the news on her social media pages. The former Olympic track-and-field star and Aaron are already the proud parents of their son, Aaron Jermaine, who will turn 6 in August. During RHOA’s 14th season, Sanya revealed she had removed her IUD in hopes of conceiving her second child.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist loves being a mother, but got real about the lows of motherhood just months before announcing her pregnancy news. “Ross and I struggled with [balancing the parental workload] in the first couple years of our marriage. I nursed my son for almost two and a half years. A nurse—and I wish I had taken her advice—told me to pump. She said, ‘You have to share this load. If you’re exclusively breastfeeding, it’s going to get overwhelming,'” Sanya recalled to The Bump in February.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, no, I’ll take that on, it’ll be fine.’ And I remember, there were days where I would ask my husband to just stay up with me. Even if he wasn’t feeding, I just needed his company. And he was like, ‘Why should we both be tired,’ and it caused a big rift,” Sanya admitted. “It was a point of contention for me because I was taking this full burden on and he wouldn’t even sit up with me.” Sanya and Aaron tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their first child in Aug. 2017.

In July 2021 — two years before announcing her second pregnancy — Sanya candidly spoke about how becoming a mother changed her life to Well and Good. “I thought the 400 was hard, but being a momma—okay,” she joked. “Becoming a mom completely changed me. I think being an athlete is one of the most selfish things you can do ’cause it’s always about you…and then you become a mom and it’s the opposite. It’s all about this other human being and how do I support him and be there for him.”

Overall, though, Sanya said motherhood is “beautiful” while speaking to The Bump. And in case new mothers are struggling, she created a safe and supportive community for Black mothers, called MommiNation, in 2019. “I thought it was really important for us to have that safe place that creates opportunities, provides resources and helps us feel seen and loved—and it’s probably one of the best projects I’ve ever worked on,” the reality star told the publication. “I did this hoping to help other people, but I came to realize it was actually for me.”