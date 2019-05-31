Nikki Reed Reveals How She Stays Present While Balancing Work & Motherhood

Nikki Reed has enjoyed every single moment of motherhood since she gave birth to daughter Bodhi Soleil in July 2017. But, being a first-time mom comes with an obvious learning curve — especially with balancing work and marriage. But, Nikki reveals the one thing she accepted that changed everything.

Motherhood is admittedly the greatest thing Nikki Reed has ever known. It’s a love so deep that it changed the Twilight actress, 31, forever. And, after she and husband Ian Somerhalder, welcomed their first child — a daughter named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder — in July of 2017, that’s when Nikki began saying “no” to things that were not allowing her to be as present with her daughter as she would have liked.

HollywoodLife of accepting that time will not stop if she focuses on her daughter instead of hitting send on an email. "Put down your email, set down the camera, put away the phone," Nikki said, before she suggested that "going for a drive or a walk with your child where you don't have a million things going on" is one way that she disconnects to be present in the moment. "I think taking the time to really be present is important. It's about learning that it's okay for things to go unanswered for five minutes," the actress told

Another thing motherhood has taught Nikki, is the art of balance, although it’s a marathon, not a sprint. “You know, balance is a dance. It’s not a destination, right?”, she said, explaining, “It’s a continual dance that we are all navigating. We live in a very busy time and we all have a lot of things we’re passionate about and things that get us up in the morning that make us feel inspired. And, you don’t want to give up any of those things. But, I think we all relate in that we all wish we could just slow down a little bit… It’s a dance.”

Raised Real — a plant-based baby food delivery service that made a positive impact on her own life after it changed the way her daughter ate. As Nikki continues to remain present and put motherhood at the forefront, along with her marriage — none of that has taken away from her drive and passion in her work. Nikki founded of the company, BaYou with Love, which creates 14-18 karat gold jewelry collections designed by the actress. The pieces are all recycled gold, most of which are from used technology. She is also a proud advisor for— a plant-based baby food delivery service that made a positive impact on her own life after it changed the way her daughter ate.

“I think one thing that all of us who are really ambitious people struggle with is the desire to be so on top of everything and get back to everybody immediately and do everything on time,” Nikki admitted. But, with her own style of balancing it all, she’s finally figured it out.