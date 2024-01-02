Survivor’s Parvati Shallow Confirms Her Relationship With Comedian Mae Martin

Image Credit: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Parvati Shallow of Survivor took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to confirm her relationship with comedian Mae Martin! In her post, she included a series of polaroid snaps of them together and captioned the post, “We’re here. We’re queer. Happy New Year.”

One month prior, Parvati hinted at her new relationship in a separate Instagram post, which featured a video clip and photos of the Canadian Feel Good star. In several photos, Parvati’s daughter Ama, 5, was seen celebrating with her mama and friends. In a final clip, the group of pals gathered around a fire with glasses of champagne as Mae entertained them.

“Some people come into your life at the perfect and most unexpected time,” the yoga teacher, 41, captioned the post on Monday, November 13. “They see you, they love you right where you are, they make you laugh so hard you cry. They celebrate your wins and lift you up. They do art projects with your kids and play hide and seek after dinner. When you’re sequestered in an airport hotel alone on your birthday, they throw a big surprise party for you when you’re home. They remind you that even when it’s hard, life can be a really beautiful journey.”

In the comments thread, followers couldn’t help but gush over the sweet post. “The funkiest freshest family there ever was,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “You are worth celebrating all year long.” “You receive back exactly what you put out into the world, so all of these beautiful friendships are a testament to the person you are, Parvati,” penned a third.

The former competitive boxer rose to fame on season 13 of Survivor, Cook Islands, in 2006. She returned for season 16, Micronesia, in 2008, winning the whole thing and establishing herself as one of the series’ most prominent personalities. She returned yet again in 2010 for Heroes vs. Villians, season 20. Finally, she appeared on season 40, Winners at War, in 2020.

In 2017, she married John Fincher, a fellow Survivor star, who appeared on season 19, Samoa. Four years and one child later, she filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”