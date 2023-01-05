Kathie Lee Gifford’s Husband: Everything About Her 2 Marriages To Frank Gifford & Paul Johnson

Kathie Lee Gifford is an American TV personality most known for her time on the hit news show, Live with Regis and Kathie Lee.

She is not currently married.

Kathie’s most recent marriage was to Frank Gifford.

On Dec. 16, 2022, Kathie’s daughter, Cassidy Gifford, revealed she is expecting her first child.

Live with Regis and Kathie Lee host Kathie Lee Gifford, 69, is an extremely successful news personality. She spent nearly 15 years co-hosting the show with the late TV icon Regis Philbin, from 1988 until her departure in 2000. Other news programs she’s appeared on include the TODAY Show, Kathie Lee and Hoda, The View, Good Morning America, and many more. However, when Kathie is not busy with her amazing career, she is often spending time with her family. Below is everything to know about her most recent marriage to Frank Gifford, and her first spouse!

Kathie Lee Gifford’s Marriage To Frank Gifford

The blonde beauty was most recently married to the late NFL star and sports commentator, Frank Gifford. Kathie and her late spouse said their “I Do’s” in 1986, about two years before she became a household name. Frank was a halfback and flanker for the New York Giants from 1952 until he retired in 1964, per History. Following a successful career in football, the late 84-year-old went on to become a successful sports commentator for ABC’s Monday Night Football. Frank became one of the most well-known sports commentators having worked on the ABC program for nearly 30 years from 1971 until 1998.

Kathie and Frank were married for 29 years, but sadly, their marriage came to an end when the former athlete died in 2015. At the time of his passing, NBC News confirmed the somber news via an official statement. “It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, Frank Gifford. Frank died suddenly this beautiful Sunday morning of natural causes at his Connecticut home,” the statement read. “We rejoice in the extraordinary life he was privileged to live, and we feel grateful and blessed to have been loved by such an amazing human being. We ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time and we thank you for your prayers.” Kathie spoke to TODAY about remembering her late spouse during a 2016 interview. “I know with all my heart. He saw Jesus, and Jesus took his breath away,” she said at the time.

Her First Marriage To Paul Johnson

Prior to her marriage to Frank, Kathie was married to composer Paul Johnson from 1976 to 1986. The details of her first spouse remain relatively private, however, the TV host did open up a bit about the marriage in her memoir, It’s Never Too Late, which was released in 2020. In an excerpt released by TODAY, Kathie clarified that it wasn’t a deep relationship. “The truth is, it was only a marriage in the pages of the law,” she penned in the book. “Though Paul and I were married, we shared only one thing — our faith.” Despite being married for seven years, Paul and Kathie did not welcome any children together.

Kathie’s Kids

Kathie and her late hubby, Frank, happily welcomed two kids into their lives. About four years into their marriage, Kathie gave birth to her son, Cody Gifford, 32, in 1990. Later, the family-of-three expanded when the proud momma gave birth to her daughter, Cassidy Gifford, 29, in 1993. Kathie often posts about her two greatest joys via her Instagram account. Most recently on Dec. 29, 2022, the mom-of-two shared a throwback photo of her two kiddos. “I pray your holiday has been filled with a combination of dear, sacred memories and brand new happy ones with the ones you love. May God bless us, everyone! Shalom shalom,” she captioned the post.

And in other exciting news, Cassidy announced she is officially expecting her first child with her husband Ben Wierda. The 29-year-old announced the baby news via Instagram on Dec. 16, 2022. “A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023 Jeremiah 1:5,” she captioned the Christmas photo. Her older brother, Cody, is married to Erika Marie Brown.