Kathie Lee Gifford’s Son Cody & GF Erika Marie Wed On Gorgeous Labor Day Weekend

Kathie Lee Gifford declared she’s the ‘happiest mama in the world’ as her son Cody tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Erika Marie Brown!

Cody Gifford, 31, is off the market! The son of Kathie Lee Gifford, 67, and the late Frank Gifford married his girlfriend of seven years Erika Marie Brown, 28, in a picturesque ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 5. “God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple. So grateful,” Kathie captioned a photo of the pair on their wedding day, which you can see here. She also gushed on a post that Erika made of the couple gazing at each other, gushing “Cody married!! Cassidy married! I am the happiest mama in the world!”

Her daughter Cassidy Gifford, 28, wed husband Ben Wierda in June — meaning both of her kids are now married! Erika sweetly added on the photo, “Happily Ever After.” Despite the pandemic, the actress and the Gifford clan have been excitedly counting down to the big day. Cassidy wrote, “Just three more days until this beauty if ‘officially’ my seester!” on Sept. 2, which was later re-posted by Erika! Kathy also reshared a photo of her daughter-in-law rocking a one-piece “Bride” swimsuit two days before tying the knot.

Erika looked so gorgeous on her wedding day, wearing an elegant princess-like dress with an off-the-shoulder cut and bustier style top. The dress featured floral appliqué and tulle details creating an airy, whimsical vibe, fitting with her pretty tiara. She kept her brunette locks down and in curls peeking through her veil, which she also have her followers a preview of on her Instagram story days earlier. Meanwhile, Cody was dapper in a classic black suit and tie, accessorizing with a floral corsage on his jacket.

While their big day looked absolutely perfect, it wasn’t without a couple things awry behind-the-scenes: just a week before walking down the aisle, Erika revealed that she had ordered a custom inscription on her veil that didn’t quite turn out. “It’s supposed to say ‘The’ but says ‘TTE, ,” she wrote via Instagram in August, adding “This is 2020 ladies and gents. This is 2020. #mayjustrockit.” Cassidy added, “I cannot tell you how hard I’m laughing – the best stories are the most interesting ones ,” while Kathie responded, “This is what life and love is all about!! Crap happens and you make a casserole out of it!!”

The Kathie Lee & Hoda host announced her son’s engagement last year via social media. “My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and @missamerikabrown,” she gushed of the two USC grads on Instagram back in May 2019, while Erika captioned her announcement, “Ring around the rosé #thebestgiFFt #loveisthegreatestgiFFt.”