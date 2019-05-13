Kathie Lee Gifford ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ Son, Cody Is Engaged To His GF Of 6 Years: See The Stunning Ring

Congratulations are in order for Kathie Lee Gifford’s family! The ‘Today’ show alum announced that her son, Cody is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Erika Brown. — And, the photos are stunning!

Kathie Lee Gifford, 65, is over the moon after her son proposed to his girlfriend over Mother’s Day weekend! The longtime Today show host revealed the news on Instagram with a photo of Cody Gifford, 29, and his girlfriend, Erika Brown, 27, kissing as she proudly showed off her sparkling engagement ring (SEEN HERE)! “My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and @missamerikabrown,” Kathie Lee gushed in the photo reveal, posted on May 12. Cody and Erika began dating in 2013.

Kathie’s daughter, and Cody’s younger sister, Cassidy, 25, is equally as happy as her mother over the news. “Still freaking out.”, she wrote in the comments of Kathie’s post, adding a red heart emoji. Cassidy also shared a close-up photo of Erika’s ring in an Instagram post of her own, congratulating the couple. “So excited for what God has in store for these two,” she wrote. “The most excited to welcome my already sister @missamerikabrown into the craziness”.

Meanwhile Kathie’s famous friends have already expressed their joy over the engagement news. “This is the best!”, Jenna Bush Hager, who took over for Kathie Lee on Today, commented underneath Kathie’s post. Maria Shriver added, “Yipppee.”

Kathie Lee Gifford with her children, (L-R) Cassidy and Cody. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

(Photo credit: Erika Brown/Instagram)

Erika, whose Instagram profile is not private (as indicated by the above photo), also shared the news on her page. “Ring around the rosé,” she wrote in the caption of a smiling photo of the newly engaged couple. She’s pictured holding a glass of rosé while showing off her diamond ring. Erika’s post also included the hashtags, #TheBestGifft and #LoveIsTheGreatestGifft — a nod to her future last name, which includes the letter “F”, twice.

Other details about the proposal are unclear. However, the outdoor setting looked stunning, and the wine was clearly flowing. Cody and Erika have not yet revealed if they set a wedding date. Congratulations to the happy couple!