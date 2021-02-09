30 Times The Kardashians & Jenner Looked Sexy In Mini Dresses — See Pics

Even when hanging out at home, the Kar-Jenners to dress to impress! Kylie Jenner wore a gorgeous green mini dress while posing on her $36 million mansion’s tennis court.

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters love to show off their mini dress styles no matter the time of year. Whether it’s lunch out on the town, or for 2020 being in home lockdown, the ladies love dressing up and flaunting their best looks. They all have sensational figures and incredible legs, so teeny tiny dresses are the perfect way to show off their bodies after all the hard work they go to in the gym. We’ve got their best mini-dress styles:

Kylie Jenner absolutely loves playing dress up at home, ever since she purchased a $36 million resort style mansion in L.A.’s Holmby Hills in Apr. 2020. On Feb, 8, 2021, she modeled a gorgeous emerald green satin mini dress with an itty-bitty skirt while standing at the edge of her blue tennis court. The frock featured a loose fitting long-sleeve top with dramatic cuffs, while the skirt wrapped around and tied at her hip. The 23-year-old paired it with fluorescent green slide-on heels and white rimmed dark sunglasses for a truly gorgeous look while kicking it at home.

While out and about in Miami in 2019, Kendall Jenner put her long legs on display in a nude-colored mini dress. The outfit had a bit of flair thanks to some silver fringe at the bottom, and Kendall paired it with pointy-toed shoes to dress it up even more. The dress also had silver straps to match the fringe. Kendall wore a simple pair of dangling earrings and styled her hair long and straight down her back to complete the look.

Kourtney Kardashian was photographed leaving a lunch date while wearing a blazer dress with heavy black combat boots. Her bike shorts were visible under the super short ensemble, and she masked up to keep protected amidst the coronavirus. Kourt also wore sunglasses and carried a little black purse to complete her outfit. While Kourtney opted for the more casual boots here, this look could also be dressed up even more with a pair of slinky heels, of course.

Kylie actually wore another green mini dress to a birthday celebration in August, but the look could certainly work during the holiday season, as well. She paired her lime green mini with combat boots and held a black purse on her shoulder. There are plenty of more amazing KarJenner mini dress looks where these came from, though — and you can check them all out in the gallery above!