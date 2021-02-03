Khloe Kardashian Stretches Her Long Legs In Tight Spandex During 5AM Workout — Watch

Even after celebrating niece Stormi Webster’s birthday the night prior, Khloe Kardashian was up before dawn the next morning, getting in her workout and showing off her fit body.

If there’s one thing both Khloe and Kim Kardashian are absolutely religious about, it is getting up super early in the morning and making sure they get a tough workout in to start their days. While Kim’s usually start after 6am, Khloe was up before the sun on Feb. 2, 2021. She was in her home gym, with her workout clothes on and already doing her stretches before 5:20am rolled around. Khloe even had some fitness advice for her Instagram followers via one of her stories.

Khloe could be seen in a series Instagram stories videos, flaunting her long, toned legs and her famed pert derriere in skin-tight dark leggings. She did a series of front leg lunges and a variety of hamstring stretches, from lifting her legs in the air behind her back one at a time, to sitting and pushing her torso forward to touch her toes. She was wearing a black hoodie gift sweatshirt from niece Stormi Webster‘s third birthday party the day prior. The theme was “3rd Time’s A Charm,” and it featured the wording in yellow lettering along with a with a funky pink logo on the front.

With legs as fit and toned as Khloe Kardashian’s are, getting up at 5am for a workout sure does pay off. Photo credit: MEGA.

Over the first video, Khloe wrote, “Once you get in your 30s, you have to make sure you stretch and warm up before you can work out.” The 36-year-old had some tunes going in the background, including YNW Melly‘s “Suicidal” featuring Juice WRLD. After 15 minutes of ground stretches, Khloe was on the treadmill by 5:35am, this time jamming out to Beyonce.

Three minutes later at 5:38am, Khloe was still getting warmed up on the treadmill. But she decided to give props to any of her fans who were also up at that hour. “Clearly I’m bored. I’m trying to amp myself up. Good morning! Let’s have a great Tuesday,” she said while looking into the camera. “It’s early. Let’s conquer this sh*t. You are winners. You are queens. You are everything and above,” Khloe said with a motivational tone in her voice, before blowing kisses to the camera with her perfectly manicured fingers.

If getting up at 5am to do a workout seems like a hellish idea, Khloe just proved how valuable it is while on a girls trip to the Turks and Caicos with her sisters Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to celebrate Ky’s daughter Stormi’s birthday a little bit early. Khloe showed off her incredible body in an Instagram photo while laying back in a lounge chair and wearing a silver metallic bikini. Her swimsuit figure was completely flawless, with her incredible tight abs on display. Five o’clock in the morning sure is a brutal time to wake up and get moving when it comes to workouts. But if anyone needs the inspo, make this photo your screensaver and when that alarm goes off, it will be all the motivation one needs to wake up and get in some early morning fitness.