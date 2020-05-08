Khloe Kardashian Looks Fitter Than Ever Showing Off Her Abs In Stunning New Workout Pic

Being in quarantine has given Khloe Kardashian plenty of time to work out. Her abs are as ripped as they’ve ever been in a new mirror selfie she took while wearing her Good American brand activewear.

Khloe Kardashian‘s amazing quarantine body is enough to get anyone in home lockdown off the sofa. The 35-year-old shared a mirror photo from inside her tricked out home gym, where she modeled one of the latest styles of her Good American brand activewear. But her clothes weren’t the focal point of the photo, as her super-cut abs were on display thanks to her bralette top and tight leggings. She stood with her legs crossed at the ankles, so she could better show off her toned limbs.

Khloe put two of her well manicured fingers in the air to make a peace and/or victory sign. She had her hair pulled back in a pony tail, while wearing a minimal layer of makeup. A number of exercise machines could be seen behind her and along a wall, including a treadmill with a white towel next to it, as it appeared Khloe’s just used the running machine. Her workout ensemble featured the pattern of the dark blue night sky, with mapped out constellations. According to her brand’s website, the $65 bralette top is low in sock, but fans can still pick up the $99 “best seller” leggings if they want Khloe’s full look.

So far Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, 29, hasn’t left one of his usual flirty comments next to the post. But he’s been quarantining with the 35-year-old and their two-year-old daughter True Thompson at her Hidden Hills, CA estate, so maybe he got to see her incredible body and athletic wear in person. While they’re not back together as a couple, Khloe is enjoying the co-parenting time she’s spending with Tristan as a family unit.

“As hard as it has been not seeing everyone, Khloe has truly been cherishing her time with True and with Tristan,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “All the noise has been shut out and they have been able to enjoy so much quality time.” But even though they’re spending lots of time together, nothing romantic is going on between the entrepreneur and the NBA player. Khloe is “still adamant that it’s quality family time only and there’s no one on one time with her and Tristan. Whatever is happening she seems to be very happy, which is all anyone wants for her.”