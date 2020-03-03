Khloe Kardashian Bares Her Toned Abs In Hot Gym Pic After Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment

Khloe Kardashian is working out and working her look! The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star showed off her fit figure on her Instagram story while hitting the gym.

Khloe Kardashian has truly never looked better. The Good American mogul, 35, showed off her morning workout routine on her Instagram story on March 3 and featured her impeccably strong core. Before she hit the treadmill, Khloe posed up in front of the mirror, lifting her grey, zip-up hoodie to reveal her firm abs and strutted around to show off her long legs in her matching grey leggings. After the impromptu posing session, Khloe hit the gym with her trainer and proceeded to get into her rigorous workout routine. Of course, we can’t help but wonder if a certain someone was watching Khloe’s latest sexy Insta story.

Only one day ago, on March 2, Khloe shared another Instagram post that happened to catch the eye of her ex, Tristan Thompson, 28. In the image, Khloe sported a white bra and matching panties as she lounged away in her home. The mother-of-one, True Thompson, 1, showed off her curvaceous figure and looked so confident in the snap. “Blink and it will be summer. Stay ready so you never have to get ready. Two piece Active Intimate set @goodamerican,” she captioned the pic. Khloe got a slew of compliments on the picture, including one from Tristan that read, “saucy” adding the heart eyes and drooling emojis immediately after.

Seeing Tristan leave flirty comments on Khloe’s pics and videos is basically commonplace now. The Cleveland Cavaliers player has been trying to get back into the good graces of his former partner since their dramatic February 2019 split, after he made out with Kardashian confidant Jordyn Woods, 22. But it seems like things are, at least, pretty amicable between Tristan and Khloe, as seen in a new preview from Keeping Up With The Kardashians upcoming 18th season. In the clip, older sister Kim Kardashian, 40, confessed that she couldn’t believe “reports that were like, ‘Kim is booing Tristan,’” after she and husband Kanye West, 42, attended a game together. In fact, Khloe couldn’t believe it either.

“It’s crazy that this world is that sick that they would think you and your husband would go to a game deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad,” Khloe confessed to Kim. “They would much rather believe some nasty, exaggerated bullsh-t than just the truth. We’re family, we’re supporting him — great, it’s exciting.” Clearly, Khloe is definitely at a place where she is totally comfortable with her current status with Tristan. Fans will have to wait and see in the new season just how much her relationship with Tristan grows!