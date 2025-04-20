Is ‘The View’ Canceled? Find Out Why It’s Showing Reruns

Image Credit: ABC

Entertainment and news media has undergone shocking changes in recent months. Toward the end of 2024 through early 2025, a wide range of television anchors suddenly left their positions at major news networks; others may have also been axed from their jobs. The fluctuating landscape has driven viewers to speculate who could be next. Many have even asked whether or not certain daytime TV shows, like The View, were taken off the air. After all, in April 2025, fans have noticed that there were reruns being shown for days. So, was The View canceled?

Below, Hollywood Life has a full breakdown on what’s going on and whether or not ABC’s The View could be canceled.

The View Current Co-Hosts

Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farrah Griffin, Ana Navarro and Sara Haines are the current co-hosts of the daytime TV show. Whoopi is the longest-running co-host of The View, having worked with the show for nearly 20 consecutive seasons.

Is The View Canceled?

No, The View has not been canceled by ABC. Rumors of a cancelation have been spreading all over social media since at least 2024, with many criticizing the show for its political segments. While all co-hosts have criticized Donald Trump and his administration, the most outspoken critic on the show is Whoopi. Lately, in April 2025, fans have wondered why there have only been reruns of the show. Fortunately for them, The View is on a hiatus and will return on April 22, 2025.

The View had its highest viewership in about two years back in February 2024, according to The Wrap. At the time, Executive Producer Brian Teta told the publication that the show’s uptick in audience numbers was due, in part, to the guests they’ve invited onto the show in recent years.

“Daytime audiences turn to The View for news and politics, and this presidential election year is off to a great start,” Brian told The Wrap. “We’ve had some tremendous political guests in January including Vice President Kamala Harris, Liz Cheney and Chris Christie and just this week, we welcomed Democratic Leader Hakeem Jefferies. Politicians know that if they want to speak to an engaged audience, there’s no better place to be. There are conversations happening at this table during ‘Hot Topics,’ and with our guests during interviews that aren’t happening anywhere else on television … and we’re also having a lot of fun.”

Canceled News Shows

Toward the end of 2024 and at the start of 2025, a wide array of news shows were axed from their networks. Joy Reid‘s MSNBC show The ReidOut is reportedly being cut from the network. Previously, CBS Evening News‘ Norah O’Donnell, TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto and several other anchors stepped down from their positions.