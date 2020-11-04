Iggy Azalea’s Romantic History: From Nick Young Engagement To Baby With Playboi Carti & More

Take a walk down memory lane by looking back at Iggy Azalea’s romantic history, from A$AP Rocky, Nick Young, Playboi Carti and more!

Iggy Azalea has surprisingly had quite the dating history! The “Fancy” rapper has kept her love life fairly quiet for years, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering about who she was dating at various points throughout her career. Now, we’re taking a look back at her romantic history!

From an engagement, to casual flings, and now a baby, Iggy has been a part of some fascinating romances. She’s rightfully shut down rumors from time to time, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about her love life. Take a look at the pics below and learn more about her past relationships.

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky and Iggy were linked nearly a decade ago in 2011. The two dated for quite some time, and Iggy even made it official by getting some ink on her finger dedicated to the Harlem rapper! “I love him and that’s all there is to it,” she told Vibe back in January 2012. “We have our own thing going on and I’m not the only one that [got the tattoos]. I’ll tell you that. I’m just the only one with it on my fingers!” Only a few months later, the two went their separate ways in July 2012. Iggy also had her tattoo removed following their split.

Nick Young

By November 2013, it seemed like Iggy had found her happily ever after! The rapper started dating Los Angeles Lakers player Nick Young. The pair took their relationship public and in March 2014 they appeared in an issue of GQ! By June 2015 they announced their engagement and the two began living together. But one year later, Nick and Iggy went their separate ways after rumors circulated that Nick had cheated on Iggy! “Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him – it’s become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to,” Iggy shared on Instagram at the time of their split.

French Montana

Following her tumultuous split from Nick, Iggy reportedly had a fun fling with French Montana. The two were merely together for a few months and reportedly went on a trip together to Mexico. The romance only lasted a few months and the two went their separate ways, with no signs of animosity toward one another.

LJay Currie

By January 2017, Iggy was linked to music producer LJay Currie, pictured with the rapper above. Much like her relationship with French Montana, the romance appeared to be just a fling that lasted only a few months. The two were still spotted together in April of that year, but quietly fizzled out.

Quava

Iggy and Quavo were reportedly seeing each other around the time they collaborated on the 2018 song “Savior.” Although it was never clear the extent of their relationship — whether it was platonic or otherwise — Iggy did share how supportive Quavo had been during her darker moments. “If I’m being honest, the only people who have been there for me are Quavo, Kesha and Demi [Lovato],” she said in a 2018 interview with Billboard.

Deandre Hopkins

It seemed like Iggy had a short-lived relationship with Deandre Hopkins in 2018, as well. In August, she confirmed that the two were together. But one day later, the rapper took to Twitter to declare that she was single.

Playboi Carti

By late 2018, Iggy entered into her longest lasting relationship since her engagement to Nick Young. She began dating rapper Playboi Carti and the two were practically inseparable. Iggy kept the relationship very quiet, and rarely discussed her love life in public. After less than two years together, Iggy welcomed a baby boy, Onyx Carter, whom she shares with Playboi. Sadly, by October 2020, Iggy confirmed that she was “raising [her] son alone” and that she is “not in a relationship.”

As for how Iggy is handling raising her precious baby boy on her own, a source close to the rapper shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that Iggy is standing strong. “Iggy is not looking to date someone new. Not looking to get back with Carti. She’s looking to be the best mother she can be,” the insider shared. “She isn’t going to stress on the reasons she broke up with Carti. It is sad but it is what it is and she has to move forward because if she doesn’t that will ruin her growth. Simple as that. She needs to step up, she is and is a very happy and proud single mom.”