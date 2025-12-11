‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’: Watch Trailer, See Release Date, Cast & More

Are you, are you coming back to the tree? Hunger Games fans always had the odds in their favor, now that The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has hit shelves. Following the worldwide success of the Coriolanus Snow prequel novel and film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, author Suzanne Collins and Lionsgate Motion Picture Group announced that a movie was in development.

After filming on Sunrise commenced in 2025, The Hollywood Reporter reported in December about original stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson‘s reprisal of their roles Katniss and Peeta, respectively.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details you need to know about the Sunrise on the Reaping book and movie.

What Is ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ About?

The fifth book in the series takes place during the Second Quarter Quell, the 50th Hunger Games. Since fans were introduced to Katniss Everdeen during the 74th games, Sunrise on the Reaping takes place nearly 25 years before the Mockingjay changes Panem.

“The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later,” Lionsgate’s Adam Fogelson said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Like fans around the globe, we are eagerly anticipating this exciting return to Panem.”

The story follows 16-year-old Haymitch, who lives in District Twelve with his mother and little brother. After Haymitch is suddenly taken as a tribute for the 50th Hunger Games, readers learn how his traumatic past followed him into the future as an alcoholic.

When Will the ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Movie Premiere?

Directed by franchise veteran Francis Lawrence, the film is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.

When Does ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Book Come Out?

Just Announced: A NEW Hunger Games novel by Suzanne Collins coming March 18, 2025! Pre-Order today! #TheHungerGames pic.twitter.com/Se7LdU8atv — Scholastic (@Scholastic) June 6, 2024

The book hit shelves on March 18, 2025.

Who Is in the ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Cast?

The cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is led by Australian actor Joseph Zada, who stars as a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy in his breakout Hollywood role. Joining him is Gossip Girl and Hocus Pocus 2 star Whitney Peak, who plays Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch’s girlfriend and fellow tribute from District 12.

Mckenna Grace, known for her work in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Gifted, takes on the role of Maysilee Donner, another District 12 tribute and Haymitch’s ally in the arena. Rounding out the cast is Jesse Plemons, the acclaimed Power of the Dog and Breaking Bad actor, who portrays Plutarch Heavensbee, a rising Capitol figure whose influence shapes the future of Panem. Maya Hawke, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman‘s daughter, is playing Wiress.

Ralph Fiennes — known for playing iconic villains such as Voldemort in Harry Potter — was cast in the role of 58-year-old President Snow.

Molly McCann will play Louella, and Iona Bell will portray Lou Lou. Kieran Culkin was cast in the role of Caesar Flickerman.

As previously noted, Jennifer and Josh are coming back as Katniss and Peeta, respectively! According to The Hollywood Reporter, they’ll be in a “flash-forward scene,” which likely refers to the epilogue of the book when Haymich bonds with the characters as they grow up.