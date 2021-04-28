Mckenna Grace: 5 Things About The 14-Year-Old Actress Playing Mrs. Keyes On ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

Mckenna Grace made quite the impression as Mrs. Keyes in the first episodes of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4. Here are 5 key things to know about the young actress.

The Handmaid’s Tale dropped the first 3 episodes of season 4 early, and the new season features Mckenna Grace as Mrs. Keyes. June and other handmaids seek refuge with Commander Keyes and his wife, Esther, played by Mckenna. Mrs. Keyes is open about her hatred for Gilead and the men who support it. The young wife reveals to June that she’s been raped by Commander Keyes, along with other commanders and eyes.

However, Mrs. Keyes has been getting revenge by poisoning her husband with nightshade. She later murders one of the men who sexually assaulted her in a brutal scene. June is captured by guardians in episode 3, as is Mrs. Keyes. Mckenna only appeared in a few episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, but she’s already getting tons of buzz for her performance. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 things you should know about Mckenna.

1. Mckenna started acting as a child.

The young actress — at 7 years old — made her acting debut in 2013 when she starred in the television pilot Joe, Joe & Jane. She quickly went on to recur on the Disney XD series Crash & Bernstein. She played Faith Newman on The Young and the Restless from 2013 to 2015.

2. Her first leading role was in ‘Gifted.’

Mckenna was just 10 years old when she played Mary Adler, an intellectually gifted 7-year-old who gets caught in a custody battle between her uncle and grandmother, in the 2017 film Gifted. Chris Evans played Mckenna’s uncle in the film. Mckenna was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer. Her next major role is in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

3. Mckenna has appeared in a number of TV shows.

She’s just 14 years old, but Mckenna is already a Hollywood veteran. She played Penny Kirkman on Designated Survivor and Rose Harbenberger on Fuller House. She notably starred as young Theo on The Haunting of Hill House. Mckenna also played Paige in a series of episodes of Young Sheldon.

4. She’s basically played the younger versions of your fave actresses.

Mckenna played a young Tonya Harding in the 2017 film I, Tonya. Margot Robbie played the adult version. She also played a young Carol Danvers in the 2019 film Captain Marvel. Brie Larson played the adult version. On top of that, Mckenna appeared on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as a younger version of Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Spellman.

5. She’s a vegetarian.

Mckenna explained why she’s a vegetarian in an interview with PETA in 2016. “I became a vegetarian because I felt really bad for the animals,” the young actress said. “[They] are very sweet, and I don’t think that they deserve to be tortured. If you have a dog at home or a cat, they’re your friends, they aren’t your food.”