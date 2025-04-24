‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Cast Guide: Meet the Stars of the Prequel

Image Credit: Getty Images/Instagram

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, directed by franchise veteran Francis Lawrence, is set to hit theaters next year.

Though it’s the newest film in the series, the story takes us back in time, decades before Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, volunteered as tribute. This prequel centers on a young Haymitch Abernathy, the character portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original films, and the brutal 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

“Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise,”co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Erin Westerman said in a press release. “We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

Led by Joseph Zada as young Haymitch, the prequel introduces a fresh cast of rising stars and familiar faces stepping into the world of Panem. Here’s a look at who’s starring in this long-awaited return to the arena.

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy

Zada, a 20-year-old Australian actor, takes on the role of young Haymitch Abernathy, the sole male tribute from District 12 in the 50th Hunger Games. Zada has previously appeared in Australian productions such as Invisible Boys and Total Control. He’s also set to appear in the upcoming series We Were Liars and East of Eden, starring alongside Florence Pugh.

Casting a younger version of such a well-established character was no small task. In a March 2025 interview with Variety, producer Nina Jacobson acknowledged the difficulty of finding someone who could embody the essence of Haymitch without mimicking Harrelson’s original portrayal.

“Nobody can be Woody Harrelson but Woody Harrelson,” she said. “You don’t want somebody who’s impersonating Woody, but you want somebody who very credibly feels like they could be a young version of this character, before the trauma and grief and rage that the fallout of the Games create.”

Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird

Whitney Peak, 22, portrays Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch’s girlfriend and a member of the Covey, a musical group from District 12. Peak is known for her roles in the Gossip Girl reboot and Hocus Pocus 2.

Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner

Mckenna Grace plays Maysilee Donner, another tribute from District 12 and a temporary ally of Haymitch during the Games. At just 18, Grace is already a seasoned film and television actor, with standout roles in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Young Sheldon.