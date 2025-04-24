Joseph Zada: 5 Things to Know About the New ‘Hunger Games’ Star

Image Credit: Jessie Redmond/Prime

Joseph Zada is officially on Hollywood’s radar. The young actor is making a major splash as the newest face in The Hunger Games universe, playing a young Haymitch Abernathy in the upcoming prequel Sunrise on the Reaping. While he may be new to American audiences, Zada’s already made waves back home in Australia with standout performances and a growing list of projects.

From his rising career to his impressive collaborators, here’s everything to know about Zada below.

He’s From Australia

Zada, 20, was born and raised in Sydney, Australia.

He’s Already Making Waves on TV

Before breaking into the global spotlight, Zada—represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, RGM, and Goodman Genow—earned recognition in acclaimed Australian series like Total Control and Invisible Boys. In the latter, he plays Charlie, the lead in the Stan Original Series adapted from Holden Sheppard’s bestselling novel.

His Breakthrough Role Is in The Hunger Games Prequel

Zada stars as a young Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, a prequel set 24 years before Jennifer Lawrence‘s character Katniss Everdeen’s story. He leads the cast alongside Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), who plays Lenore Dove Baird, a fellow tribute and Haymitch’s love interest.

“The Hunger Games franchise has long been a launching pad for remarkable young actors, and Jo and Whitney carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire,” co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Erin Westerman said in a press release, adding that they “stood out” for their “talent” and “the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles.”

“Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise,” she continued. “We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

He’s Worked With Award-Winning Directors

Zada is set to appear in East of Eden, a Netflix limited series helmed by Zoe Kazan and starring Florence Pugh and Mike Faist.

He’s Got More Big Projects Lined Up

In addition to Sunrise on the Reaping, Zada is starring in Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of We Were Liars, a bestselling YA novel. The series is set to premiere in June.