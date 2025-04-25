Jesse Plemons: 5 Things on the ‘Hunger Games’ Actor Playing Plutarch

Image Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the latest buzz-worthy installment in both the Suzanne Collins book series and the film franchise. The story is a prequel to the original series and focuses on a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, originally played by Woody Harrelson. In Haymitch’s prequel, readers get a glimpse at a younger version of future rebel Plutarch Heavensbee, who was played by the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the movies. In April 2025, Lionsgate announced the casting of their new Plutarch: Jesse Plemons.

“Jesse is one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a proven record of picking his roles selectively,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Co-President Erin Westerman said in a statement, per Deadline. “We are honored that he has chosen to bring his own take to one of the most fascinating figures in Panem, and feel that his previous collaboration with Philip Seymour Hoffman makes it all the more special. His Plutarch will be both a tribute to the character fans have already come to know and a portrayal he makes his own. We can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Jesse is a well-known actor, known for a variety of Emmy and Oscar-nominated performances. But in case you don’t know much about the star, Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about him below.

Jesse Plemons Is From a Small Texas Town

Born in Dallas, Jesse grew up in a small Texas town called Mart. The population is only about 2,000 people, a stark comparison to a big city like Los Angeles, where Jesse later wound up.

Jesse Plemons Started Acting When He Was 3

Jesse got his official start in show business when he was just 3 years old in a Coca-Cola commercial. From then on, he steadily landed background roles and eventually supporting characters in highly successful movies and television shows, such as Friday Night Lights.

Jesse Plemons Played High School Football

While working on Friday Night Lights, Jesse tried to use his past high school football skills on set by taking an actual hit from co-star Taylor Kitsch. During a past interview, Jesse recalled his overconfidence in telling the director he wanted to do his own stunts.

“The first episode, I just get the crap beat out of me over and over and over again. But I was like, ‘Dude, I can do it. I’ve taken a few hits,'” Jesse said. “There’s this play where Taylor is supposed to knock the crap out of me. So, he does, and I get up, and I’m jumping around — and everyone’s like, Holy crap!’ My chin had split open, I had to get like 11 stitches. So, I think that’s probably the end of me doing my own stunts. But hopefully not.”

Jesse Plemons Has Been Cast in Multiple Villain Roles

Viewers who have followed Jesse’s work are aware that he’s played quite a few villains on screen. He portrayed Todd Alquist in Breaking Bad, Ed Blumquist in Fargo, three different roles in Kinds of Kindness and a cold-blooded militiaman in Civil War.

Jesse Plemons Is Married to Kristen Dunst

Since 2022, Jesse has been married to fellow actor Kirsten Dunst, with whom he shares two children. While they prefer to keep their relationship private, the couple have co-starred in various projects, including Fargo, The Power of the Dog and Civil War.