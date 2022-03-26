Uma Thurman’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Kids, Including ’Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke

Here’s what we know about Uma Thurman’s three children from two different men, Maya, Levon, and Luna.

Uma Thurman has made a name for herself in Hollywood, proving she’s here for the long run. The 51-year-old actress is perhaps best known for her partnership with Quentin Tarantino, playing Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction and The Bride in Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2 (2003, 2004). In real life, however, perhaps her favorite role is mom to three kids.

Uma famously dated actor Ethan Hawke after they met while filming the 1997 movie Gattaca and they got married in 1998. They welcomed two children, Maya and Levon before divorcing in 2005. Uma then welcomed another daughter, Luna, in 2012 with her former fiance, financier Arpad Busson.

Find out more about Uma’s kids, from the oldest to youngest below.

Maya Hawke

Following in her mother’s footsteps is Maya Hawke, born July 8, 1998. After beginning her career modeling for various big names like Vogue, Calvin Klein, and AllSaints, she then made her on screen debut in 2017 as Jo in the BBC adaptation of Little Women. Her breakout role, however, came as Robin — a worker at the mall’s Scoops Ahoy — in the third season of Stranger Things. She then went on to have a small part that same year in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — talk about really following in mom’s footsteps!

In addition to continuing her acting career, Maya has also pursued a singing career, releasing two singles in 2019 and a debut album, Blush, in 2020.

Levon Hawke

Levon Hawke was born in 2018. Levon is not only following in the footsteps of his famous actor parents, but also his sister, as he joined the cast of Stranger Things for season 4. After behind-the-scenes photos were posted on social media ahead of the upcoming season in punk rock attire, rumors began to swirl about what Levon’s character will be up to on the show. Will he have some kind of relationship with his sister? We’ll have to see!

In addition to Stranger Things, Levon is also interested in fashion. He notably joined his mom in 2018 and 2019 on the front row of Prada’s resort shows in New York City and also the 2020 Dior couture show in Paris, reported Vogue India.

Luna Thurman-Busson

Luna was born in 2012 when Uma was dating Apnad (the pair dated from 2007 to 2009 and were together again from 2011 to 2014). Uma likes to keep her youngest daughter somewhat way from the spotlight, as not much is known about the little one. Unfortunately, what the public may have heard about Luna the most during Uma and Arpad’s brutal custody battle a few years back. The judge famously scolded the then-fighting couple for not being able to solve their issues, saying, ““Reasonable people work these things out,” per Page Six. Uma ultimately won primary custody in early 2017.