Kendall Jenner, Olivia Munn & More Stars Showing Off Legs In Sexy High-Waisted Shorts

Forget low-rise shorts, high-waisted bottoms is where it’s at! Everyone from Olivia Munn to Taylor Swift loves rocking cutoffs that come up to their belly button.

When it comes to pants, we’ll always prefer a high waist over those low-rise atrocities of the early aughts. Obviously this extends to shorts. From cute co-ords to mom jeans cut off at the upper thigh, there are plenty of stylish looks featuring high-rise shorts that you can copy this summer.

Olivia Munn looked gorgeous in a pair of denim cutoffs at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20. She paired her light high-rise bottoms with a cute pink sweater, which she half tucked into the waistline of her shorts. She finished off her casual look with layered necklaces, sunglasses, a white purse, slip-on shoes and a sword. (Hey, it was Comic-Con, after all!)

But if you’re looking for something a bit more dressed up than a pair of Daisy Dukes, opting for a matching set is a great option. The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown promoted the show at the Build Speaker Series on July 31 in a shorts and blazer combo. The pieces each boasted a summery blue floral print and paired perfectly with her white top. The former Miss Alabama added some white heels and she was good to go!

This look is clearly one that’s fashion-forward since it’s even been spotted on the runways. Kendall Jenner modeled a pair of paper bag waist shorts for Alberta Ferretti‘s Spring Summer 2019 show on Sept. 19, 2018. The belted bottoms were paired with a spaghetti strap camisole and woven sandals for the Milan Fashion Week event.

There are obviously plenty of more ways to rock high-waisted shorts this season. Head up to the gallery above to see how more stars like Olivia Culpo and Taylor Swift have styled high-rise shorts.