Halle Berry’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her Beautiful Daughter & Adorable Son

Halle Berry spends some quality family time with her kids: daughter Nahla and son Maceo.
Find out more about both of Halle Berry’s kids, whom she shares with two different exes.

Throughout her career, Halle Berry has taken up so many iconic roles in a variety of movie genres. The 55-year-old Catwoman actress has starred in a number of movies and even won a Best Leading Actress Academy Award in 2001 for her performance as Leticia Musgrove in Monster Ball. While her career definitely kept her busy, Halle has also raised two kids. In a February 2021 episode Instagram show Bad & Booshy, the actress spoke about her pregnancies and revealed that she felt great during both of them. “I felt sexy every single day of every single one of my two pregnancies,” she said. “I was walking around naked, I was like, ‘Bam! Look at this. Oh, look at this.’” Find out more about both of Halle’s kids here!

Nahla Ariela Aubry 

Halle had her first daughter Nahla Ariela, 13, in March 2008. At the time, she was dating model Gabriel Aubry, 45. The couple split up in 2010, and had a pretty heated custody battle for the little girl. Over a decade later, Nahla has grown up quite a bit! The Die Another Day star celebrated Mother’s Day 2020 by posting an adorable photo of both of her kids, giving each other a big hug. Halle also shared a glimpse into her life, with an incredibly sweet photo of herself cuddling up with Nahla and her son on the beach in April. When Nahla celebrated her 13th birthday in March, her mom wrote a sweet Instagram post to commemorate her becoming a teenager. “No matter how many times I tell her that I love her, I love her more than that,” she wrote in a caption. “Happy 13th birthday Nahla Boo.”

Maceo-Robert Martinez

Halle gave birth to her son Maceo-Robert, 7, in October 2013. Maceo is the only child from her relationship with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, 55, whom she separated from in 2015. The pair named their son “Maceo-Robert,” because Maceo means “gift of God” and Robert was Olivier’s father’s name, via People. The John Wick 3 actress revealed in September 2020 Instagram video that sometimes she lifts Maceo, when she works out. During quarantine in March 2020, Halle also showed that Maceo might have an interest in fashion, when she posted a video of the boy adorably walking up stairs in a pair of her heels.

 