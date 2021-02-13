Halle Berry Says She Felt ‘Sexy’ During Pregnancies With Nahla, 12 & Maceo, 7: ‘I Walked Around Naked’

Halle Berry has opened up in an Instagram video about how confident she felt while pregnant with her two children, revealing she ‘felt sexy’ every day.

Halle Berry was totally glowing while pregnant with her two children — and she recently revealed that she felt just as good as she looked! The Oscar winner, 54, offered some insight into that period of her life in a new Instagram video with her best friend Lindsay Flores. She sat down with the fashion stylist for a new episode of their IG show, Bad & Booshy, on February 11, and Halle talked about her motherhood journey with adorable daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 7.

“I felt sexy every single day of every single one of my two pregnancies,” Halle revealed. “I was walking around naked, I was like, ‘Bam! Look at this. Oh, look at this.'” Her co-host replied, “I got none of those things…I was fat, I was sick, my back hurt, my butt hurt, ugh the migraines.” While laughing about their pregnancy experienced, Halle’s top accidentally slipped down, which the Catwoman star described as a “Janet Jackson moment.”

Earlier in the week, Halle clapped back at a troll who attempted to insult her by claiming she couldn’t “keep a man”. On February 7, Halle posted a graphic that read, “Women don’t owe you sh*t” which one social media took as an opportunity to hurl hate at the award-winning actress. “With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man,” an excerpt from the hater’s comment read. Halle responded, “Who said I wanted to keep them?” adding “I’m all about living your best life. If you make the wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

Even Wendy Williams weighed in on her exchange with the relationship-shamer. The controversial talk show host said, “I feel some sort of connection to her, but I still feel like she’s cuckoo.” Wendy then addressed Halle directly: “I’ve told that to you before, Halle. I think you’re cuckoo, but in a good way! I think you’re too good for the things you do. See, your cuckoo dates way back to this thing where women don’t need men.”