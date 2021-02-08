Halle Berry Claps Back After Troll Says She ‘Can’t Keep A Man’: ‘Who Said I Wanted To Keep Them?’

Halle Berry issued an epic response to a hater who judged her personal life. The accomplished actress and mother clapped back with a positive spin, advocating to live ‘your best life!’

Word to the wise: don’t come for Halle Berry! The Oscar winner, 54, took to Instagram on February 7, where she posted a graphic that read, “Women don’t owe you sh*t.” A slew of fans showed so much love for the post, but one hater couldn’t help themselves and left a hurtful comment. “With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man,” an excerpt from the hater’s comment read. Naturally, Halle was none too pleased.

But instead of calling out the hater in a war of words, the actress put a positive spin on the insult. “Who said I wanted to keep them?” Halle’s response began. But it just got better from there! “I’m all about living your best life. If you make the wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!” The actress also added a string of emojis, including a fire emoji, prayer hands emoji, and a laughing/crying emoji!

Not only was Halle’s response applauded by fans, but her initial message got a lot of appreciation from famous friends and longtime admirers, as well! “Word,” Tia Mowry commented on the post. “Alright, we goin!!!” Chrissy Teigen added. One fan summed it up best, writing, “Wish I could like this twice.”

Halle has never been one to back down from insults, from Instagram trolls or otherwise. The actress doled out an equally scathing response when LisaRaye McCoy seemingly suggested that Halle is “bad in bed!” Halle took to social media and delivered an epic retort. “Ms. [LisaRaye McCoy], ask my man [Van Hunt] he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know.”

The star and her new man have actually been going steady for a number of months! Halle has been married three times, and was in a committed relationship with Gabriel Aubry for roughly five years. She shares daughter Nahla, 12, with Gabriel and son Maceo, 7, with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez. Through all of her professional and personal triumphs, Halle has always been forthcoming with her fans, and her latest Instagram comments solidified just how much fans adore her!