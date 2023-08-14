Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 15, Towers Over Her As They Twin In Barbi Pink Outfits For Her Birthday: Photos

Halle Berry‘s 15-year-old daughter, Nahla Ariela, was taller than her Oscar-winning mama as they celebrated Halle’s 57th birthday decked out in pink! In a new Instagram post, the former Bond girl reclined on a cafe chair as she wore a pink mini dress with faux fur details, and a pair of sparkling pink cowboy boots. She also accessorized with rainbow and pink heart handbag. In the second photo, she walked alongside her daughter, their backs to the camera. The teen towered over her iconic mama as she wore a pink lace-up mini dress and sky-high platform heels. Yet another pic showed a close-up of Nahla’s pretty, bow-decorated pink shoes. Halle’s boyfriend Van Hunt also joined the girls for their birthday celebration, rocking a pink tee, pink teddy bear backpack, and black bucket hat. The final snap in the birthday collection showed Halle and Nahla once again walking in their pink dresses.

“My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day!” Halle captioned the pink-filled post on Monday, Aug. 14. “I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you!” The Gothika actress has 8.5 million followers on the platform, and many rushed to the comments thread to wish her a happy birthday — including famous pal Eva Mendes. “Happy Birthday Goddess,” wrote the Hitch star, alongside a black heart emoji.

“Happiest of birthdays to you Queen!!…dang your daughter got really tall,” observed a follower, while another wrote, “OMG so fun! And mini me,” along with a row of “mind blown” emojis. “I want Mr. Vans Backpack Bear!” quipped a third.

The mom of two clearly had an amazing day out with her daughter, whom she once said she hoped would learn to work hard for a good life — the way she has. “…I have a daughter and she is going to have to work and I want her to work and have that independence and be the captain of her ship in life,” Halle told PEOPLE in part in a 2017 interview. “She is learning that this is what she will have to do to.”