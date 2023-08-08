Halle Berry Stuns While Showing Off Her Natural Hair & Says BF Van Hunt ‘Loves’ It’ 

Halle Berry’s boyfriend, Van Hunt, loves the actress at her most natural self! Halle took to Instagram on Aug. 6 to show off glowing selfie, in which she’s makeup-free with her natural afro on full display. “Sunday serve…” she captioned the photo. “My man loves this. Forward all complaints to him.”

The comments section was flooded with supportive messages from fans, who praised Halle for being authentic and showing off her true, real self on the social media app. “A natural Black woman is power and light,” one person wrote. “You embrace both.” Someone else added, “Beautiful as always!! You can rock any style and look amazing!!”

Indeed, Halle has had quite a few hair makeovers over the years, rocking a variety of different styles at different points in her life. The 56-year-old has been dating Van for three years now, with the two going public with their relationship in September 2020. Before confirming Van as the identity of her boyfriend, Halle had teased that she was in a relationship two months prior.

Before her relationship with Van, Halle was married to Olivier Martinez. She started dating the French actor in 2010 and they got engaged two years later. Their wedding took place on July 13, 2013 in France, and their son was born that October. Halle and Olivier split in 2015. She also shares a 15-year-old daughter with her ex, Gabriel Aubry, who she dated from 2005 until 2010. The actress has been embroiled in custody battles with both Olivier and Gabriel for years.

Earlier this year, Halle celebrated Van’s 53rd birthday with a sweet tribute post on Instagram. “Happy birthday, VanO!” she wrote. “It’s amazing how you walked into my life and I can’t remember living without YOU! Here’s to many more my love.” Along with the sweet message, she also posted adorable photos of the two together.