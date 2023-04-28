Halle Berry, 56, Goes Makeup-Free While Wearing A Lace Dress In New Mirror Selfie

Halle Berry always looks gorgeous with or without makeup and she proved that in a sexy new selfie. The 56-year-old posted a mirror photo showing off her bare, fresh face without makeup on while wearing an incredibly low-cut lace slip dress.

Halle posted the photo with the caption, “Mirrors … the most honest friend out there.” In the photo, she had her platinum blonde short hair down in loose, wet waves while her complexion was glowing. She put her ample cleavage on display in a red V-neck slip dress that was lined with lace.

If there’s one thing for sure about Halle, it is that she loves going makeup-free for selfies, and another one of our favorite looks she recently posted was when she wore a tiny triangle bikini top while rocking a hat and no makeup.

Halle posted the slideshow with the caption, “This feels right for a Sunday.” In the first photo, she posted a picture of the view of the ocean and sunset from her bed while lounging with her dog, and in the second photo was her mirror selfie.

In the sexy photo, Halle had her short hair covered in a green newsboy cape while a black halterneck string bikini with round attachments to the straps. The actress did a funny face for the camera as she opted out of any makeup, choosing to go au natural.

Aside from these looks, another recent photo she posted, pictured her with her platinum blonde and black hair down and pin-straight. Usually, Halle has her short hair down in curls, so her new hairstyle was a pleasant surprise.