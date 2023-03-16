Halle Berry Posts Rare Photos Of Daughter Nahla On Her 15th Birthday: ‘Sweet Angel’

Halle Berry‘s daughter, Nahla Ariela, is already 15! The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to spread some birthday love to her daughter with three photos of her and a sweet caption. “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla,” the Moonfall actress wore. “She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel”.

The first photo in the birthday tribute was a black and white image of a young Nahla and Halle laughing together. The second pic showed the backside of the teen as she looked out at crystal clear waters while lounging on a hammock. She looked dressed for summer in jean shorts and a green tee. The final snapshot depicted Nahla sitting on a white outdoor couch in an oversized gray flannel. She held onto the visor of a beige newsboy cap, which she tilted over her face.

Some of Halle’s famous friends took to the comment section under the post to wish Nahla a happy birthday as well. “Happiest of birthdays beautiful Nahla!!” actress Viola Davis penned. Actor and TV host Mario Lopez wrote, “HBD Nahla!” with three red hearts, while Julianne Moore also joined in on the birthday wishes. “Happy birthday Nahla!” the actress commented.

Halle’s photo of Nahla is a rare one, as the last time Nahla made it onto her mother’s Instagram feed was for her 14th birthday. At the time, the Golden Globe Award winner shared a photo of herself and her daughter walking on the beach at sunset and wrote, “4 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an ‘Earth Angel’ and I named her Nahla Ariela! Humbled by your presence and overjoyed at the same time!”

Halle shares Nahla with her ex, Gabriel Aubry. She also has a 9-year-old son, Maceo Robert Martinez, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinezwhom. They were married from 2013 to 2016.

Maceo has a close relationship with her current partner, Van Hunt, who she has been dating since 2020. “My son, Maceo, of his own volition did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car,” Halle recalled to AARP in Jan. 2022. “I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.”

A few months before that, she admitted she believes Van, 53, makes her a “better” parent. “I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist. I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman,” she noted to Women’s Health in Nov. 2021.