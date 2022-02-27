See Pics

Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 13, Shows Off Pink Streak Hair & Is Taller Than Mom In New Photos

Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair.

They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.

The young beauty showed off her funky streak of pink in her hair, as she rocked a plaid skirt and black sweater for the day. The Bruised director kept it casual in a simple black top and vintage, ripped denim. She topped off the low-key look with a pair of fresh sneakers and a colorful bandana wrapped around her head, which allowed a peek at her lovely, sandy blonde locks.

Halle shares Nahla with her former partner Gabriel Aubry, whom she met in 2005 and broke up with in 2010. Following their split, the exes entered a lengthy and bitter custody battle over Nahla, which was ultimately resolved 2014. The star also shares 8-year-old son Maceo with Olivier Martinez, whom she married in 2013. The pair called it quits in 2015 and the actress has since found love with new beau, Van Hunt. They went public with their relationship in September 2020.

More recently, Halle revealed she and her musician boyfriend, 51, had a “commitment ceremony,” according to a recent interview with AARP. And apparently Maceo was the one who brought up the idea! “My son, Maceo, of his own volition did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car,” Halle detailed. “I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, ‘This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.’” Although the ceremony was impromptu and took place in a vehicle, Halle said it was “a very real moment” for all those involved. “I teared up; Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he’d said something poignant. It meant a lot to us.”