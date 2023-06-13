Kim & Khloe Kardashian Rock Barbie-Inspired Outfits With Their Kids At World Of Barbie Expo In LA

Starting off the week in total Barbie style! The Kardashians stars Kim, 42, and Khloe Kardashian, 38, hit up the World of Barbie Expo in Santa Monica, CA, on Jun. 12 and made sure to dress the part (see PHOTOS HERE)! While at the event with their daughters, True Thompson, 5, and Chicago West, 5, the chic mommas rocked ensembles that boasted Barbie’s iconic hot pink color. Khloe, for her part, wowed in a bubblegum pink one-piece jumpsuit that she completed with hot pink thigh-high boots. She tied the look together with oversized sunglasses and a mauve pink lip.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder opted for an all-black ensemble, except for her Barbie-pink thigh-high boots. Kim rocked a low-cut black tank top with a long trench coat and skin-tight leggings. The 42-year-old tied her raven-hued tresses up and back in a sexy ponytail and added black sunglasses to tie the look together. The two sisters were pictured in a warm embrace as they greeted each other outside their black SUVs. Also in attendance was Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi, 5, however, the 25-year-old was not in attendance. Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream, 6, also joined her cousins for the fun day in L.A.

Kim made sure to share photos from the event via her Instagram Story on Jun. 13. “Thank you for the most fun experience for our girls! @worldofbarbietour,” she captioned the photo of Chicago on a pink unicorn inside of a Barbie doll box. Soon after a fan account re-posted the carousel of photos, many of Khloe and Kim’s followers gushed over seeing their kiddos at the event. “ohhh so cute,” one admirer quipped, while another added, “Wow…what a gorgeous young lady .So sweet.” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but compliment Chi’s lush tresses. “Their hair >>>”, they wrote, along with heart eyes. Finally, a fourth fan noted how much Kim and Chi look alike. “Mini Kim,” they penned.

Although Kylie was not at the event on Monday, she did take to TikTok to share a video of all the KarJenner kids seemingly enroute to the expo on Jun. 13. “Besties,” she captioned the video of all the cousins dancing inside of her private plane. When the makeup maven asked the girls what their “favorite color” was, both Chi and Stormi exclaimed “Pink and blue!” Kylie gasped when Dream noted that hers are “Blue and white.” Later, many of the mother-of-two‘s followers took to the comments to react to seeing the girls with Kylie. “The future IT girls,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Stormi is literally Kylie’s twin.”

The SKKN by Kim founder kept the pink looks going on Jun. 13, when she shared a series of sexy poolside photos in a pink bikini. “pinky swear ?!”, Kim captioned the photos via Instagram. In the first slide, the mother-of-four covered her eyes from the strong sun with her hand, as she dipped only her legs into the blue pool. “Pretty in pink,” one admirer commented, while another gushed, “It’s the pink skims for me.”