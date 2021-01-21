Olivia Culpo, Taylor Swift & More Celebs Rocking Sexy Thigh-High Boots In Bold Colors

These celebs are ready to show off one of the hottest trends of the winter season! Check out photos of Olivia Culpo, Taylor Swift, and more stars rocking thigh-high boots with vibrant colors!

Bright colors have been having a major moment this season. Celebrities like Kerry Washington, Kylie Jenner and so many more have been spotted in everything from hot pink to neon green. But tops, skirts and dresses aren’t the only place you can infuse some color into your wardrobe. Thigh-high boots are a wardrobe staple, especially during winter, and they come in more colors than ever. Check out some of our favorite thigh-high boots!

Taylor Swift totally wowed her fans when she hit the red carpet of the American Music Awards on November 24, 2019. The evermore songstress absolutely sparkled in her olive green Julien Macdonald dress, which featured a high-low skirt and fitted bodice. One element of her look that fans couldn’t help but notice and completely fawn over was her thigh-high Casadei boots! Taylor totally rocked her look with all of the confidence in the world.

Olivia Culpo showed off her love of thigh-high boots on September 4, 2018. The former beauty queen stepped out at the AOL Build Series in New York City wearing a beautiful satin blue, spaghetti strap top with matching thigh-high boots and a gray skirt! The young star has always had a penchant for great style choices, and she totally showed what she was working with on the September day in the Big Apple. She totally put her best fashion foot forward in her thigh-high boots!

Naturally, there are so many more stylish celebs who have rocked this fierce and fabulous trend. Fashion mogul, Rihanna, stepped out in the bold look, along with other stars like Hailey Baldwin, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian! These stars can offer so much great inspiration for the rest of winter. So, head up to the gallery and check out more images of stars rocking thigh-high boots!