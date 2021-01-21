Gallery

Olivia Culpo, Taylor Swift & More Celebs Rocking Sexy Thigh-High Boots In Bold Colors

TK/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/MEGA
Photo by: TK/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX Copyright 2018 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 9/4/18 Olivia Culpo at the AOL Build Series in New York City. (NYC) Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: starmax597678.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Taylor Swift arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Photo by: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 11/6/19 Kim Kardashian West at the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards held at The Museum of Modern Art on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (NYC)
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2015 Womenswear Presentation at Milk Studios on Friday, Feb. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
and

These celebs are ready to show off one of the hottest trends of the winter season! Check out photos of Olivia Culpo, Taylor Swift, and more stars rocking thigh-high boots with vibrant colors!

Bright colors have been having a major moment this season. Celebrities like Kerry WashingtonKylie Jenner and so many more have been spotted in everything from hot pink to neon green. But tops, skirts and dresses aren’t the only place you can infuse some color into your wardrobe. Thigh-high boots are a wardrobe staple, especially during winter, and they come in more colors than ever. Check out some of our favorite thigh-high boots!

Taylor Swift arrives at the American Music Awards on November 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP].
Taylor Swift totally wowed her fans when she hit the red carpet of the American Music Awards on November 24, 2019. The evermore songstress absolutely sparkled in her olive green Julien Macdonald dress, which featured a high-low skirt and fitted bodice. One element of her look that fans couldn’t help but notice and completely fawn over was her thigh-high Casadei boots! Taylor totally rocked her look with all of the confidence in the world.

Olivia Culpo at the AOL Build Series in New York City on September 4, 2018 [TK/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/MEGA].
Olivia Culpo showed off her love of thigh-high boots on September 4, 2018. The former beauty queen stepped out at the AOL Build Series in New York City wearing a beautiful satin blue, spaghetti strap top with matching thigh-high boots and a gray skirt! The young star has always had a penchant for great style choices, and she totally showed what she was working with on the September day in the Big Apple. She totally put her best fashion foot forward in her thigh-high boots!

Naturally, there are so many more stylish celebs who have rocked this fierce and fabulous trend. Fashion mogul, Rihanna, stepped out in the bold look, along with other stars like Hailey BaldwinJennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian! These stars can offer so much great inspiration for the rest of winter. So, head up to the gallery and check out more images of stars rocking thigh-high boots!