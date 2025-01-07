How Old Is Greg Gutfeld? See the TV Host’s Age

Image Credit: Getty Images

Greg Gutfeld has made a name for himself in television. The comedian, talk show host and author recently stepped away from Fox’s The Five due to a personal matter, which he disclosed toward the end of 2024. Now that fans have a newfound curiosity about Greg’s personal life, many wonder where he is now, how old he is, where his net worth stands and more.

Learn more about Greg below.

How Old is Greg Gutfeld?

Greg is currently 60 years old. He was born on September 12, 1964.

What Is Greg Gutfeld’s Net Worth?

Greg has a net worth of $28 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Greg Gutfeld Married?

Yes, Greg is married to his wife, Elena Moussa. The couple had a whirlwind romance when they met in London and tied the knot after just five months of dating, Greg revealed in his book Lessons from the Land of Pork Scratchings: A Miserable Yank Finds Happiness in the UK.

Does Greg Gutfeld Have Kids?

Greg is now a father of one. He and Elena became parents in late 2024, the TV host revealed in a public statement that was shared on the air by his The Five co-host Dana Perino.

“It’s with great joy that my wife Elena and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Mira is healthy with a real set of healthy lungs,” the Gutfeld! host said in his statement, before joking, “She has Elena’s beautiful eyes and my hard-rock abs. We are hard at work teaching [her] three languages and putting her through rigorous workout routines. She’s already very observant and has asked if Jesse [Waters] wears a toupée. I told her that he definitely wears a wig.”

At the end of his statement, Greg added, “As you can understand, we value our privacy, and we thank everyone for the good wishes.”

Is Greg Gutfeld Still on The Five?

Yes. Greg is still a part of The Five. He took a brief hiatus because, as mentioned in his public statement, the comedian was with his wife after they welcomed their daughter. Greg returned to The Five on January 6, 2025, and he opened up about fatherhood during the episode.

“When my wife told me she was pregnant, mine was the first diaper she had to change,” Greg jokingly quipped. “It’s not easy, but it’s not earth-shattering either — the lesson I learned is how much I gotta unlearn, meaning throughout my life I’ve mastered the art of being selfish.”